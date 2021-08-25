Sadie Robertson Claps Back At Fan For Unfollowing Her Over Postpartum Body Pics!

Sadie Robertson is sooo body positive these days that it has become too much for some of her fans!

The 24-year-old spent much of the year posing with her baby bump and gushing about the joys of pregnancy online. But now that she welcomed her firstborn daughter Honey James in May, her selfies are beginning to cause her some heat.

After posing in a pair of jeans she used to wear before getting pregnant (inset), the Duck Dynasty alum took a moment to share why she’s so proud of her body AND why a recent fan’s decision to unfollow made her so mad!

In the caption, Christian Huff’s wife mused:

“I rarely read my dms but recently i did. The first DM I opened was from a mom who felt I should know that her & her daughters were unfollowing me. Which is totally fine to unfollow me, but it was WHY that got me.”

The reason? The momma was jealous AF, Sadie explained:

“She went on to say that it is bc of how much I brag & flaunt my body & how hard it was for her to see my body after giving birth ‘bounce back’”

Upset with the reasoning, the reality star gave her response a lot of thought, musing:

“I thought about how I could’ve told her that I didn’t ‘bounce back’ how you may perceive outwardly. I could tell her about parts of me that haven’t healed yet. I could tell her about the bumps that I still have covering half of my body since birth bc of a new allergy triggered by a stressful labor. I could’ve told her things my doctor has told me, & the counselor i saw helped me through. I could’ve told her how a lot of things I don’t tell people, but I didn’t.”

Preferring to focus on the good, the Live Original author continued:

“I didn’t tell her that and I don’t post stuff like that bc the truth is my year, my days, and certainly my life are not defined by my body, and especially not the negative things my body is faced with because tbh it’s done some awesome things this year i’d rather document! So i post the good mostly. Does that mean I’m bragging? That is certainly not my intent. I just feel as though we have better and bigger things to talk about.”

Those things include her faith, becoming the best version of herself possible, and “growing life.” All things she’s damn proud to “flaunt,” if that’s how her viewers see her posts, adding:

“I honestly believe those things are more helpful to show then the bumps, the jeans not fitting, the workouts I can’t do & so on.”

And it’s not like she doesn’t post any of the bad stuff either. The A&E personality just opened up about her brutal and “really dangerous” labor experience in a candid YouTube video last month, which you can watch HERE. So, just because she doesn’t post all the negative stuff in her life, doesn’t mean she never experiences it. It’s her IG after all — she gets to pick what we see!

Concluding the thought-provoking rant, she added a super important message to all her female fans, urging:

“Ladies, I just want to challenge you not to become insecure bc of what someone else chooses to or not to post. Our confidence should not be found on the measure of how good or bad someone else is doing.”

Such a good point! Ch-ch-check out her full message and see the postpartum pics in question (below)!

