Sam Asghari DENIES Claim He's Trying To 'Blackmail' Britney Spears With 'Embarrassing' Info!

Well, Sam Asghari is doing his best to put out his version of events, isn’t he?

Over the course of the last 24 hours, Britney Spears‘ estranged hubby has dropped his divorce filing, released a statement finally confirming the split to his IG followers, and — allegedly — made some shocking and salacious claims to friends, some of whom went running to TMZ with the info. More on that in a moment.

He’s also responded to the most jaw-dropping accusation in the breakup so far. For those who missed it, on Wednesday afternoon a source told Page Six the actor/trainer was trying to, we guess you’d say extort a bigger divorce payout from Brit. The insider claimed Sam is “attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid.”

Just disgusting, right? Using the most private and embarrassing details you’ve learned about her against her… Stuff that she told you with the confidence she was sharing with her soulmate and husband? Gross! The source added:

“It’s blackmail and it’ll never happen.”

We’re not lawyers. We don’t know if it’s blackmail. But it does sound like blackmail. Again, that’s if it’s true.

Through a rep, Sam attempted to set the record straight regarding “blackmail” accusations, telling The US Sun on Thursday:

“There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos. However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her.”

With “videos”?? Um… Page Six‘s source didn’t say “videos.” Seriously, look back up there and read it again. They said “embarrassing information.”

Did Sam’s rep just accidentally reveal that there is something he’s holding over her? Damn, that’s a major unforced error if so.

We have separately, very recently, heard about some videos, of course. A source told TMZ Sam is telling folks in his inner circle that he caught Brit cheating with a male member of the household staff. Supposedly she hooked up with one staff member while another recorded it — and Sam got a hold of the video! That was a totally disconnected report to this one, of course. Is the rep conflating the claims? Or are they tipping Sam’s hand — which is holding videos of her with a pool boy and asking for more prenup money??

What do YOU think of this denial, Perezcious readers??

