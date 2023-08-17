Sam Asghari Confirms Britney Spears Divorce With Statement About 'Respect'! Look!

Obviously Britney Spears and Sam Asghari‘s divorce is already all over the internet. We’re already hearing some shocking claims being fired off as a painful legal battle is brewing. But for the first time we have confirmation from the horse’s mouth.

Sam posted a statement confirming the split to his Instagram Stories on Thursday afternoon. He wrote:

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.”

Um… That’s quite a bit more saccharine than we were expecting, considering, well… There have been a LOT of developments already.

First there was TMZ‘s initial report, in which an insider claimed the couple’s relationship ended with a huge blowout fight in which cheating accusations were made. Later that outlet reported that Sam was telling friends why — he allegedly found video evidence she’d hooked up with a male staff member, and gotten another to film it!

That follows another shocking report from Page Six on Wednesday, in which a source claimed Sam was “threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney” unless she renegotiated their prenup. Because as it stands now he gets nothing!

It’s into that raging fire that he’s cast this peaceful and loving statement. So yeah, kind of disarming. But he continued:

“S**t happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and respectful.”

See the statement below:

