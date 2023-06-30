Sami Sheen Frees The Nipple In 'Riskiest Content So Far' After Being Accused Of Joining OnlyFans Just To Upset Parents!

Is Sami Sheen taking her OnlyFans account to the next level after being accused of doing the whole thing for her parents’ attention?

Of course, the 19-year-old daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen has been turning heads for a while now. The teen caught a ton of headlines after first announcing last summer that she was joining the controversial pay-to-follow platform shortly after turning 18 years old. Her parents were surprised, to say the least. And then the rest of the world was, too.

But a couple weeks ago she got called out for joining the adult site — and apparently bragging about it — just to cause drama with her famous parents. A source told People about her comments on being a “sex worker”:

“She’s just saying outrageous things. She doesn’t even show any skin on OnlyFans. Sami has 4,000 followers. So she’s making $80,000 a month doing almost nothing and barely showing anything. She’s just teasing the audience. She’s not really doing any nudity at all. So this is just her titillating people by saying that.”

Well, it kinda feels like she saw that! Because just days later she made clear she’s intent on pushing things one step further!! As in, the kind of NSFW content you couldn’t just post on Instagram! She’s freeing the nipple!

Last week, Sami popped up on Twitter with a blurred-out version of a new mirror selfie. In it, she rocked a sheer body suit with jewels dotted across the fabric. But the outfit wasn’t what anybody was focused on — it’s what was peering through underneath!!

As you can see in the (safe for work) blurred-out Twitter preview version of the pic (below), Sami teased how her OF snap is uncensored and undoubtedly her “riskiest content so far” for her subscribers:

this is my riskiest content so far ???? fully see through top… i know u wanna see em ???? https://t.co/PXquYbr6rQ pic.twitter.com/rJ2D4jDyUw — sami sheen (@samiisheen) June 20, 2023

Damn!!

If Sami really is doing OnlyFans just to piss off her parents, something tells us that snap might just do the trick. Right?! It kinda seems like she’s calling their bluff! Will her dad snap? Will her momma follow suit on her own account?

What do U think of Sami’s big jump into NSFW content on the platform, Perezcious readers?! Is it upping the ante to keep subscribers on the hook? Or trying even harder to cause drama for Charlie and Denise?

Share your take down in the comments (below)!!!

