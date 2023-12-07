Sami Sheen Returns To Instagram To Show Off Boob Job! See The Pics!

Ten months after her first consultation, Sami Sheen is proudly showing off the results of her boob job!

As we’ve been following, the idea of the 19-year-old getting a breast augmentation was heavily pushed back against by her Real Housewives momma Denise Richards. At the time, the 52-year-old said she was trying to “talk” her daughter “out of it” because she’d had the same surgery in her teenage years:

“I’m trying to talk her out of it because, and the reason why I’m getting them out, is I didn’t know how toxic [they are] when I was 19. And it’s not an easy surgery. It’s painful!”

The teen went along with her plans, though, documenting the whole ordeal on TikTok and Snapchat. And after her recovery, she’s ready to show off the results. On Wednesday the OnlyFans creator made her return to Instagram with some flirty pics showcasing her new boobs in a white tank top.

During a girls night with her friend, Charlie Sheen‘s daughter wore baggy jeans, a tight, cropped tank, and an oversized camouflage coat as she proudly displayed her new look in an Asian grocery store, then eventually a noodle restaurant. The post was followed by a second look at her figure with more zoomed in pics dropping on Thursday — she even shrugged that camo jacket off her shoulder to show her arm tats to her followers.

Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

The results look AH-Mazing — and we’re glad to see she looks super happy with her new physique! We wonder how her mom is doing, considering she was so worried about the long-term effects of the implants…

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Sami Sheen/Instagram]