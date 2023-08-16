Sandra Bullock 'Heartbroken' Over The Blind Side Scandal & Calls To Revoke Her Oscar!

Sandra Bullock is having a tough time wrapping her head around the allegations surrounding the IRL family that inspired The Blind Side.

As Perezcious readers know, Sandy won an Oscar for Best Actress for her role as Leigh Anne Tuohy in the 2009 sports biopic. The film depicted an inspirational story of a poor Black teenager who was taken in by a wealthy white family who helped him reach his full potential on and off the football field.

Unfortunately, the feel-good story isn’t as feel-good in real life. Michael Oher filed a lawsuit this week claiming Leigh Anne and her husband Sean Tuohy didn’t actually adopt him, but instead tricked him into a conservatorship, giving them control over his business deals.

The Blind Side has not only come up in conversation because it’s about the family, but because the retired NFL player claims the couple secured a lucrative movie deal for themselves and their two birth children, but left Michael with nothing. Unfortunately, because of all this drama, The Proposal alum has found herself in the middle of her own — completely uncalled for — controversy! Some fans have taken to social media to call for Sandra’s Oscar to be revoked, which is ridiculous considering she was just doing her job.

Still, it’s made us wonder how she’s feeling through this mess, and now we know! On Wednesday, a source close to the 59-year-old told DailyMail.com that she is “heartbroken” over the lawsuit, sharing:

“She hates that such a wonderful story, a spectacular movie, and a spectacular time in her life now has been tainted. Now people won’t watch it and if they do, they will have a completely different reaction to its original intention.”

The insider elaborated:

“There was so much hard work put into the film that they all thought was the truth and now that has been questioned, it just upsets Sandra to no end that a time in her life that was so special, is now shadowed with a completely different perspective.”

If it’s difficult for fans of the film to look back and realize the narrative was a lie, then just imagine how it must feel after portraying those characters for so long!

Not to mention, this controversy made headlines just days after The Lost City lead lost her longtime boyfriend Bryan Randall. Last week, the photographer’s family revealed he died on August 5 after a three-year secret battle with ALS. Reflecting on what it has been like to process this wild legal battle amid her grief, the insider added:

“Sandra is putting up a strong face and a strong front as it has been a rough patch for her emotionally with the loss of Bryan, and now she is heartbroken in a different way with all the fallout from the Michael Oher news.”

They went on:

“She is figuring out how to move forward from it all, it is just going to take a little bit, but emotions are very high right now for Sandra and she is looking forward to better days ahead.”

She should take all the time she needs! And she certainly shouldn’t feel responsible for any of what is going on with Oher and the Tuohys right now. It has nothing to do with her!

Thankfully, she is “really not giving much of her attention” to the online discourse surrounding her Oscar, the confidant noted:

“She thinks that ‘It is just stupid to give that any attention, there are so many other important things to worry about over that.'”

Amen!

Anyone attacking her or questioning her win should STFU! As her co-star Quinton Aaron (who played the footballer) said so well, it’s BS to point fingers at Sandra for someone else’s alleged wrongdoing. He told TMZ Sports:

“Saying stuff like she needs to relinquish her title doesn’t make any sense. She gave a brilliant performance and that shouldn’t be tarnished for something that had nothing to do with her.”

We hope Sandra continues to focus on what matters most right now: the well-being of her and her children while they mourn the loss of a loved one. We’re sending her nothing but good vibes right now!

