Sarah Jessica Parker Doesn't Want Kim Cattrall Back After Feud!

What’s the opposite of an olive branch? A stick covered in poo on fire? Anyhoo, that’s what Sarah Jessica Parker had to offer to her former co-star this week.

As the first season of And Just Like That… came to an end, SJP and showrunner Michael Patrick King finally answered some questions they’d stayed a little coy on throughout the season. The spiciest? The elephant not in the room.

King told Variety that despite rumors to the contrary which had spilled out throughout the season, he did not see Kim Cattrall ever being able to return to her Sex And The City role because “she’s said what she had said.” He said any hopes she would come back at this point were “magical thinking.”

Related: Here’s What Willie Garson’s Storyline Was Supposed To Be

SJP’s thoughts on the matter, on the other hand, came across less like a lament and more like a line drawn in the sand.

The mag straight up asked, if Kim suddenly changed her mind and decided to do it, whether Sarah would want her back. She answered definitively:

“I don’t think I would, because I think there’s just too much public history of feelings on her part that she’s shared. I haven’t participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know.”

Wow. As far as she’s concerned, it seems, that bridge is ALL BURNED UP!

She also made it clear that even for this first season of AJLT, there was NEVER an offer put out to her former co-worker:

“We didn’t go to Kim for this, you know. After we didn’t do the movie and the studio couldn’t meet what she wanted to do, we have to hear her and listen to her and what was important to her. It didn’t fit into what was important or needed for us.”

This might feel a little cold to some fans, but honestly it’s hard to blame her after all that’s gone between these two.

Photos: Kim Cattrall Vs. Sarah Jessica Parker — A Timeline Of The Feud

However, SJP is very much on the same train as King in the idea of bringing back Samantha via onscreen text messages, as seen in the finale:

“There’s a very distinct line between Samantha and Kim. Samantha’s not gone. Samantha’s present, and I think was handled with such respect and elegance. She wasn’t villainized. She was a human being who had feelings about a relationship, so I think we found a way to address it which was necessary and important for people that loved her.”

As for the reconciliation between the onscreen frenemies? SJP says that peace was inevitable:

“Because a friendship with that amount of time underneath it is really valuable. Carrie experienced a life-altering and devastating incident, and it’s changed her perspective and how she loves and who she loves.”

Asked what she thought the conversation was like, Sarah said:

“I think that the conversation was grown up. I think it was a détente. I think it allows for comfort on all sides.”

Is she talking about what she hopes for on the show? Or what she wished happened IRL??

[Image via HBO Max/Skavlan/YouTube.]