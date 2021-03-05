Sarah Silverman Apologizes To Paris Hilton 14 Years After Ripping Her Apart At The MTV Movie Awards & The Heiress Responds!

Sarah Silverman is once again apologizing to Paris Hilton — and this time, heiress heard it!

As we reported, The Simple Life alum reflected on how harshly she was roasted by late night hosts and comedians back in the aughts after she had legal trouble stemming from a 2006 suspected DUI arrest. Silverman took aim at Paris and her jail sentence at the 2007 MTV Movie Awards, all while the starlet was in the audience.

Naturally, the pop culture icon didn’t look back on the moment fondly, calling the jokes “disgusting and so cruel and mean” on a recent episode of her This Is Paris podcast, telling listeners:

“I was trying to hold back my tears so hard. I had tears welling in my eyes. I wanted to run out of the entire room, but I just was trying to be strong and sit there, and the whole audience is laughing and she would not stop. It was so painful.”

Well, it turns out Sarah agrees with Paris. The 50-year-old performer responded to the 40-year-old’s recent comments on her own podcast Thursday, admitting that in today’s “awakened world,” she would have never made those jokes that were indeed “perpetuating real ugly s**t.”

She recounted the joke in question — that prison guards were going to paint the bars of Paris’ cell like male genitalia to make the reality star feel “more comfortable” — and immediately feeling awful about it when she locked eyes with Paris in the audience, sharing:

“The crowd went bananas, and while I was thrilled at the success of my monologue, I remember spotting her in the audience, I really do, and I remember seeing that look on her face and my heart sank… There was a person under there.”

The New Hampshire native claimed she even wrote a letter to Paris days later apologizing for the joke, but “never heard back.” She mused:

“On her podcast the other day, she said she never heard from me, which just bums me out, because I guess it never got to her. I don’t know how that happened. I’m just real sorry my note didn’t get to her because I really meant it.”

Sarah went on to issue another direct apology to the entrepreneur, adding:

“I felt it the second I saw your face that night. It feels terrible to know that you have hurt someone, and it’s important to make it right so I hope this does that.”

Honestly, this apology feels genuine to us. Watch the clip (below) to hear Sarah’s full response.

Luckily Paris got the message this time around, and even responded on an impromptu episode of her own podcast:

“I was not expecting an apology. I wasn’t asking for one, that was just my sister, you know, being very protective and wanting an apology. So, yeah, I was very shocked when I got it.”

She went on:

“I really just appreciate it so much, and I’m glad that her comedy has grown and she realizes that it’s not nice to make fun of people. And I think everyone learns that in life. Sarah is hilarious, like I’ve listened to her comedy and I’ve always been a big fan. Well, before that moment, and always just thought she was so funny, but not when she’s making fun of people. I think she’s just funny when she’s just being her funny self.”

The star even acknowledges her own missteps, explaining:

“I know where she’s coming from, because just like everyone, you know, we’ve all said things in our past that we felt bad about, we later regretted. And just, I don’t know, I think everyone is guilty of doing that.”

The 40-year-old even got a little tear-filled when she finally heard Sarah’s apology:

“I got a little emotional because I was like that’s actually really sweet because… It just didn’t seem that way. But obviously, when you’re up there doing a comedy sketch it’s not like you’re gonna be how you truly feel inside sometimes. And, yeah, I just really really want to thank you for saying that to me.”

And the House of Wax star even mused about Silverman’s “letter” again saying she would “have loved to read it” and it would “have just meant a lot back then” because the moment “haunted” her for years.

The recently engaged businesswoman finished off by sharing:

“Thank you so much for your apology, it means so much to me… Apologies are never too late.”

We’re glad there was a happy ending to all of this! What do U think, Perezcious readers? SOUND OFF in the comments!

[Image via Sarah Silverman/Instagram/Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]