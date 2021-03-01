Taylor Swift SAVAGELY Calls Out Netflix Show Ginny & Georgia For Sexist Joke About Her Love Life

Do we sense another breakup song in the works? Cause it looks like Taylor Swift’s has some Bad Blood with Netflix over this controversy.

Over the weekend, Swifties and Netflix stans alike were outraged to discover a new series, advertised as a modern day Gilmore Girls, reverted to outdated ways by including a sexist joke (you can see a clip of it HERE) about the mega famous pop star’s dating history. In one episode of Ginny & Georgia — a new drama about a single mom and her two kids who move to a small New England town in hopes of finally settling down — the “feminist” teenage daughter calls out her mother’s hookup habits in an argument.

Coming down hard on T. Swift, Ginny, who is played by Antonia Gentry, says:

“What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.”

Quickly, screenshots of the scene blew up Twitter, trending with “RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT.” Many TV lovers pointed out similarities with another Netflix Original, Degrassi: Next Class. In the 2016 reboot, a character comments:

“Taylor Swift made an entire career off of her exes.”

Ugh. While some attempted to settle the drama by urging the statement was made in a tense conversation between mother-daughter characters and not as a way for the writer’s to hark on the musician, many weren’t comforted by that excuse. Here’s what an outraged majority of viewers had to say on the topic:

“The amount of s**t Taylor Swift has dealt with her entire career is insane. Yet, none of it has destroyed her. I am so thankful I grew up idolizing this woman, I learned so much from her.” “When Taylor Swift stands up for herself she’s also standing up for all women across the world. How many women were slut-shamed just for wanting to date? Most women experienced this situation on some level. Respect Taylor Swift and be proud of her. She’s making a big difference.” “ the fact that platforms like @netflix continue to use taylor swift as a punchline for misogynistic and sexist comments, which might I add, would never be made about a male, is the reason we continue to take 3 steps backward for every step forward in feminism”

Also, here’s T-Swizzle literally speaking on the exact topic in her Netflix documentary! Like did the streaming giant not even watch what they produced??

a bit late but yeah put some RESPECT on taylor swift’s name pic.twitter.com/YRDMji174N — rawnak ???????? (@zaylorhq) March 1, 2021

Since going viral, fans have taken to rating websites, such as IMDb, to express their feelings. The new release now has a whopping 28.8% of viewers who rated the series one star on the popular industry site. Yikes!

But with all this controversy, we really weren’t sure we’d hear from the prolific songwriter (given she rarely posts on socials these days), but on Monday — the first day of Women’s History Month, might we add — the vocalist made a statement that will hopefully shut this joke up forevermore. T-Swift said quite frankly:

“Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you (heart broken) Happy Women’s History Month I guess”

Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you ???? Happy Women’s History Month I guess pic.twitter.com/2X0jEOXIWp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 1, 2021

Call them out!! The 31-year-old has sadly faced criticism for writing love songs her entire career, something male performers are rarely ridiculed for. We think it’s awesome the creative has lent her voice to this conversation since it’s time we fight hard to rid society of harmful, misogynistic opinions dominating media. She truly does not deserve the hate she has received all for the sake of finding her happily ever after.

Oh, and if you’re looking for a good binge that doesn’t slander your fave, this tweeter has a few suggestions.

this is how you should be talking about taylor swift. RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT pic.twitter.com/JhWoLIyJQJ — Taylor Throwbacks ➐ (@ThrowbackTaylor) March 1, 2021

LOLz.

At least some shows know how to praise a true legend among us! Thoughts on this ordeal, Perezcious readers?? Do U think the writer’s of Ginny & Georgia and/or Netflix owe an apology? Or do you view this as a consequence of “cancel culture” and we should all just take things less seriously?

Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

