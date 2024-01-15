Succession Star Sarah Snook Recalls Film Producer Demanding She Stop Eating Cake! WTF!

Sarah Snook is opening up about her experience with body shamers in the industry.

The Succession star sat down with The Times for an interview over the weekend. In it, she brought up a troubling encounter she had early on in her career. Without naming names, she told the outlet that after landing a film role years ago, a reluctant casting director told her that her look was going to be completely altered so she could become more “marketable.” She recalled the unnamed shamer saying:

“We don’t really want you because you’re a nobody, but the director and the writer think you’re good for the role. So, what we’ll do is change all of you so that you’re marketable: We’ll whiten your teeth, darken your hair, we’ll give you a personal trainer so you can lose weight and look the part.”

Ouch! That’s so messed up! Imagine Sarah’s excitement after landing the role IMMEDIATELY being washed away after pretty much being told they want her, but in a completely different form. Still, she accepted — and had to keep a smile on her face. She explained:

“In order for me to be successful, I have to be all the things that aren’t me.”

So sad and wrong. And the criticism didn’t stop there! She added that one day on set when she was snacking on “the tiniest bit of chocolate cake,” a producer shamed her for it in front of EVERYONE. Luckily, she says a costume designer stepped in and defended ther, telling her to keep eating it, but, like, WTF?? She said:

“All the while I am dying inside.”

As for the larger implications of her being ordered around, she. doesn’t approve. She told the outlet:

“The infantilizing of women, to not be able to make their own decisions, why would we do that to women?”

Say it louder for the people in the back! At least she can wave her Golden Globes in those producers’ faces now!!

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

