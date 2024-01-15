Rosamund Pike Dishes On Skiing Accident That ‘Messed Up’ Face Before Golden Globes!

Rosamund Pike is in her healing era!

The Saltburn star caught attention at the Golden Globes last week when she stepped out in a black veil — which was not only a fashion statement, but a protective covering to shield her face after a horrible ski accident just days before. While her injury was mostly healed by the ceremony, she still rocked the stunning headpiece ’cause she loved it so much. And now she’s providing another positive update on her health!

On Saturday, the actress attended the 2024 BAFTA Tea Party, where she told People her chin is “still a bit [messed up] underneath, but I’m not going to show you.”

While the wound is healing nicely and isn’t visible anymore, the Gone Girl star insisted her face “was completely messed up” after having an accident on the slopes over Christmas vacation, she added:

“If I showed you pictures on my phone from January the first, you would say, ‘Ahh.’”

Yeesh! It must’ve been serious!

She then teased of the terrible timing:

“It is not what you want to do, smash your face up two weeks before the Golden Globes… It’s not the No. 1 preferred strategy for entering award season.”

Definitely not! But thankfully, she healed AND turned it into an iconic red carpet moment! As for the weekend’s festivities, she rocked a gorgeous dress by Simone Rocha, with nothing blocking her face this time. Ch-ch-check it out!

You’d never know she had injured herself! So glad she’s getting better!

Reactions?! Let us know (below)!

