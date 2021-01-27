Former Bachelor Contestant Sarah Trott Shoots Down Claim That She Had A Boyfriend While Filming The Show!

Unfortunately, Sarah Trott cannot escape the drama despite being self-eliminated from The Bachelor.

Following her shocking exit, rumors started spreading that the 24-year-old broadcast journalist may have been dating an EDM musician named Ben Dorman, a.k.a DJ Bijou, when she first joined Matt James season of the ABC dating series. The reports came as some sexy photos emerged showing the former contestant and the artist cuddling and packing on the PDA in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, just weeks before she went to the Nemacolin Resort to film season 25 of the show. Of course, fans began to speculate whether the Chop It Up performer was the real reason for her departure.

However, in a statement released to E! News on Tuesday, the San Diego native’s team “unequivocally” denied the allegations, stating that the two shared “some intimate moments” but were not together at all.

“Sarah unequivocally did not have a boyfriend before, during, or after her appearance on The Bachelor. When she took a trip to Cabo in August 2020, she did so with a group of friends, Ben Dorman being one of them. Ben and Sarah had a fun trip with their mutual friends, and while there may have been some intimate moments between them, it did not lead to a relationship. Sarah went on the trip to Cabo single and came back single, still on her journey to find love, which is why she agreed to go on The Bachelor a month or so later.”

First of all, is anyone else shocked that she already has a “team” behind her??? You left the second week of the season! You didn’t make it anywhere near the top four to even warrant a possible rep group!

Second of all, the guy was literally biting your ass in one photo. What did you expect? For people not to question whether something else was going on, especially since it was right before filming started? Trust us when we say, the producers work incredibly hard, but Bachelor Nation sometimes works harder. They could run with practically anything.

Anyway, the frontrunner surprised fans when she decided to leave the reality series because of the drama with Victoria Larson and the other contestants on the show, as well as to take care of her father, who is battling ALS. In the statement, the representative reiterated similar sentiments, explaining:

“Any photographs or text messages mentioned are taken out of context and a misrepresentation of the circumstances. Ultimately, Sarah left The Bachelor due to the deteriorating health of her father and the awful treatment she received from the other cast members, not due to a purported relationship with Ben.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, Sarah further discussed her departure from the show, saying:

“A couple of people told me that I would be able to talk with family. I thought I would be able to communicate with my parents and have access to a phone and talk with them, but some of those things turned out differently once I got there. I was hopeful that I would be able to stay in connection with [my dad] but that really wasn’t a possibility when I got there. So that was pretty difficult.”

In case you didn’t know, the contestants on the show typically don’t have regular access to a phone while they’re filming. They’re pretty much cut off from the world.

In terms of the other women, she said it was hard to relieve the experience she had with them, confessing:

“I’m human and I sometimes think we forget about that. We see people, characters on TV, and we forget that they’re dealing with really heavy things sometimes and you truly never know what somebody’s going through. So rewatching that was really tough.”

She then added:

“… I just think hearing what some of the women had to say, it just went too far. It got really hurtful and it hurt seeing that. But again I’m trying to focus on the good and preserve my mental wellbeing because, at the end of the day, that’s the most important thing.”

Whelp here’s hoping there’s no more drama coming your way anytime soon now that you’re off the show and you’ve put these rumors to rest. Take the time you need to recuperate, because we are pretty sure we will see you soon on Bachelor in Paradise.

What do U think about these spicy photos that have emerged? Do U think she was single while on the show? Or do U think she was still messing around with this DJ Bijou? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Sarah Trott/Instagram & DJ Bijou/Instagram]