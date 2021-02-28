Nick Jonas Takes Over SNL : Check Out The Hilarious Highlights HERE!

Nick Jonas pulled double duty as the host AND musical guest on last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live.

Kicking the show off, the cold open reimagined the COVID vaccine lines as a fake game show called “So You Think You Can Get the Vaccine,” hosted by Dr. Anthony Fauci (Kate McKinnon). On the competition show, contestants presented themselves to three notable governors — California’s Gavin Newsom (Alex Moffat), New York’s Andrew Cuomo (Pete Davidson), and Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer (Cecily Strong) — and explained why they deserved to receive the vaccine. In it, McKinnon’s Fauci said:

“Getting the vaccine shouldn’t be a competition, but Americans will only want to get it if someone else can’t.”

The sketch clearly mocked the confusion over who can receive a vaccine, as well as the struggles of just signing up for one. Ch-ch-check out the full sketch (below):

Wow, it is just too real!

In the 28-year-old’s opening monologue, he got a little help from his older brother Kevin Jonas. The Jealous singer walked out in a bright orange jacket as he expressed just how excited he was to be on the show.

“It is such an honor to be back at SNL. It has been a year to the day since I last performed live, so I thought I would ease into it by doing double duty as host and musical guest.”

The 33-year-old JoBro then hilariously popped up in the audience with a burning question on his brain.

“Honestly, I am so excited to be here to support you. Also, I got to ask, are we good? Because I see you are doing a lot of solo stuff. Are we still a band?”

Nick confirmed the three of them were still together, but Kevin was still a little hesitant, adding:

“Are you sure? Because, like, I just bought a house.”

Luckily, the guitar player got the confirmation he needed when Nick promised that the band was “still together.” Phew!

Afterward, Nick was joined by Kenan Thompson, Beck Bennett, McKinnon, and Strong for a musical tribute to Broadway, which has been closed for nearly a year due to the pandemic. Together, they sang Les Miserables’ Drink With Me. However, it featured different lyrics that touched on the struggles of life in lockdown. Take a look at the hilarious opening monologue (below):

Now, this wasn’t the only time that we got to hear our host break out into song. As we mentioned before, Nick also took over Studio 8H as the musical guest, delivering debut performances of two new solo songs. The artist first stepped onto the stage with a dramatic performance (peep the laser light spectacle) of Spaceman.

The actor later belted out the new track This Is Heaven and boy was his voice just so angelic!

As you could guess, the episode also packed on the music-themed sketches. The best, though, had to be the musical ode to binge-watching true crime shows (below):

Love it!

If you missed last night’s episode of SNL, here’s the rest of the skits (below):

Which sketch was your favorite to watch, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Saturday Night Live/YouTube]