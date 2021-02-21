Regé-Jean Page, Bad Bunny, Bridgerton Parody, & More: Here’s What You Missed on SNL!

We burn for you, Regé-Jean Page!

In case you missed it, the 31-year-old Bridgerton star made his hosting debut on last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live along with musical guest Bad Bunny, and boy did he turn up the heat!

During the leading man’s opening monologue, he had the audience practically swooning, especially when he recited the famous “I burn for you” line from the hit Netflix series. Not even Page’s “personal liaisons,” who happened to be Chloe Fineman, Aidy Bryant, and Ego Nwodim, could contain their excitement! However, it was truly all over once the actor started singing Unchained Melody by The Righteous Brothers. Ch-ch-check out the sensual moment (below):

Amazing! Honestly, can we have The Duke hosting every weekend?!

Speaking of which, Page later channeled his character Simon Bassett, the Duke of Hastings, to rehearse a s*x scene with his costar Phoebe Dynevor, who was played by Fineman again. The breakout series became known for its many intimate scenes, which obviously required an intimacy coordinator to keep the actors comfortable and safe. Unfortunately, they ended up having substitute and inexperienced ICs, portrayed by Pete Davidson and Mikey Day. Take a look (below):

Nothing like a Bridgerton parody!

Now, going back a bit, the NBC sketch comedy show kicked the night off with a cold open all about Ted Cruz. If you didn’t know, the 50-year-old Senator has recently come under fire for irresponsibly jetting off to Cancun as millions of Texans tried to survive through the aftermath of a winter storm that left many without necessities. Not a good look, sir! Of course, SNL put him on blast in the scathing skit led by Fineman’s Britney Spears — and trust us when we say it was HIGHlarious from start to finish. See what we mean (below):

Too funny!

As we mentioned before, Bad Bunny took over the stage as the night’s guest performer. The 26-year-old artist brought some more spice to Studio 8H with Rosalía for a hot performance of La Noche De Anoche.

Later in the night, the Latin musician returned for a second set where he crooned out a soulful and beautiful production of Te Deseo lo Mejor.

In the episode, the singer was also featured in two different sketches! In a pre-taped music video moment, Bad Bunny joined Nwodim, who starred as a woman who couldn’t handle the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown anymore.

Later in the episode, he had a small part as a ship navigator who had no idea what to do on a boat in Sea Shanty that also featured our host, Page.

The hitmaker got a ton of laughs in both sketches. So does this mean he could potentially host a future episode?!

Anyway, if you didn’t catch the late-night comedy series last night, here’s the rest of the funny sketches you missed:

