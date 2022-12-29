Savannah Chrisley Says She’s ‘Grieving The Loss Of Parents That Are Still Alive’ Ahead Of Todd & Julie’s Looming Prison Time

Savannah Chrisley is struggling to “push forward” in the aftermath of her parents’ prison sentences.

By now you’ve surely heard reality show veterans Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to 12 and seven years behind bars, respectively, after being found guilty on multiple financial crimes. Despite the couple submitting multiple appeals, time is dwindling before they inevitably have to report for their terms on January 17, leaving three children without parents in physical reach, as well as two older children Todd shares with ex-wife Teresa Terry. And his second to youngest, Savannah, is struggling to deal with that sobering reality.

During a chat with her older brother Chase Chrisley’s fiancée, Emmy Medders, on Tuesday’s episode of the Unlocked podcast, the 25-year-old opened up about her relationship with her parents, and how the less-than-ideal news is affecting her:

“Dad’s always been my go-to. That’s always been my steady. If I’m having a bad day, he knows. He’s just like, ‘What’s wrong? I know you’re struggling today.’ We just have that relationship and we talk about every single thing. That’s where I can go to and just completely fall apart and him help me bring myself back up.”

She continued:

“With both mom and dad, I’ve said it’s like grieving the loss of parents that are still alive, which is the hardest thing in the world. I feel like I’ve distanced myself to prepare for what’s coming.”

Ugh, what a heartbreaking and undeniably REAL way to put into words how difficult it would be for a child to lose their parents in this way. Despite the tribulations, she admitted that her attempts to maintain her business, Sassy, and a general sense of normalcy for her own well-being, have been met with ridicule from onlookers:

“The amount of people who will come at me for posting Sassy stuff. It’s like guys, I have a business I have to run.”

Savannah’s soon-to-be sister-in-law then supportively pointed out she can’t “Stop [her] life” due to her parents’ situation, which the young business owner agreed with. She added:

“I think that’s what I’m struggling with right now is business-wise, I keep pushing forward because that’s always been my easy, go-to to where I don’t have to focus on anything else. So business-wise, I’m going to push forward. I’m going to do my podcast, [my beauty brand] Sassy. I’m going to do all the things. But personally, I feel like there’s a level of guilt associated with moving on with my life and thinking of mom and dad not being here during certain life events.”

She continued:

“In my mind, I can’t move on with my life. Until I know that they’re going to be there, I can’t get married. I can’t have a kid, [but I know] they’re going to eventually one day get to be a part of it.”

It would seem Savannah, and presumably her four siblings, have the support of Todd himself to continue on with their lives, as she revealed a sentiment he reinforced in her:

“Dad was like, ‘I may not be here in front of you, but I’m still alive. I’m still fighting. You don’t have to live a day without speaking to me.’”

She added the 53-year-old is “angry [she’s] sad and upset.”

See the full podcast episode (below):

The young entrepreneur has a lot riding on her with her business ventures, AND gaining legal custody of her younger brother, Grayson, 16, as well as niece, Chloe, 10, in the wake of her parents’ legal troubles, but we’re sure she will figure it out. It’s just an extremely hard pill to swallow all at once.

