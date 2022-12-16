The Day Todd & Julie Chrisley Go To Prison Finally Revealed…

The day Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s prison sentences begin has finally been revealed…

If you’ve been keeping up, you’ll know the Chrisley Knows Best stars have been the subjects of a very serious legal investigation following accusations of bank fraud and tax evasion. Back in June, the religious reality stars were found guilty of both crimes, and in November were sentenced to a combined 19 YEARS in prison!

Todd took the brunt of the ruling with 12 years behind bars, while his wife will serve seven. Following their releases, both Chrisleys must also go through 16 months of probation. It’s going to be a long road to redemption…

And now we know exactly when they’ll take their last free steps.

Related: Savannah Chrisley Has Custody Of Brother Grayson & Niece Chloe

According to documents filed by the US Marshal Services this week, the couple is set to begin their sentences on January 17, 2023. That means they’ll get to celebrate this holiday season with family, take a couple weeks to get their affairs in order, then… the big house.

Todd will report to the Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida, a minimum security facility, while Julie will serve at the Federal Correctional Institution in Marianna, Florida, a medium security prison. (Wait, do they think she’s more of an escape risk? Huh.) In both cases it’s going to be a big comedown from their usual digs.

On their seemingly harsh sentences, US attorney Ryan K. Buchanan previously told E! News:

“Over the course of a decade, the defendants defrauded banks out of tens of millions of dollars while evading payment of their federal income taxes. Their lengthy sentences reflect the magnitude of their criminal scheme and should serve as a warning to others tempted to exploit our nation’s community banking system for unlawful personal gain.”

The reality stars have never lost their righteousness through all this, still denying they’ve done anything wrong. Chrisley family attorney Alex Little revealed after sentencing that an appeal is in the works, arguing:

“Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid. Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead.”

We’ll just have to see about that. But as for now, it looks like it’ll be a tough new year for the famous family. Reactions, Perezcious reader? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via USA Network/YouTube]