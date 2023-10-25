Savannah Chrisley Remembers Late Fiancé Nic Kerdiles One Month After His Death

Savannah Chrisley is honoring her late ex-fiancé on the one-month anniversary of his death.

The 26-year-old reality star shared a heartbreaking series of Instagram Story posts on Tuesday, which marked one whole month since her late love Nic Kerdiles’ passing.

In the first pic, the Chrisley Knows Best star shared a photo of the 29-year-old sitting across from her at a dining table with an ear-to-ear grin, which she captioned:

“Can’t believe it’s been exactly 1 month since we lost you…”

In a second snap, which featured Nic and her 10-year-old niece Chloe, she lovingly wrote:

“Today we bought ham and cheese croissants and Chloe goes: ‘I only like these because Nic would always order these’ ”

Heartbreaking.

Finally, in a third Story post, which was a video of the exes lovingly arguing over a card game, she wrote the following:

“I know you’re looking down laughing right about now We all miss you…”

She devastatingly added the hashtag, “#IfICouldGoToHeavenForADay”

Ugh. We can’t even believe how hard this all must be for her. Nic tragically passed away on September 23 from injuries he sustained from a motorcycle accident in Nashville.

Our hearts remain with Savannah and all of Nic’s loved ones.

[Images via Savannah Chrisley/Instagram & YouTube]