Savannah Chrisley Remembers Late Fiancé Nic Kerdiles One Month After His Death

Savannah Chrisley is honoring her late ex-fiancé on the one-month anniversary of his death.
The 26-year-old reality star shared a heartbreaking series of Instagram Story posts on Tuesday, which marked one whole month since her late love Nic Kerdiles’ passing.
In the first pic, the Chrisley Knows Best star shared a photo of the 29-year-old sitting across from her at a dining table with an ear-to-ear grin, which she captioned:
“Can’t believe it’s been exactly 1 month since we lost you…”
In a second snap, which featured Nic and her 10-year-old niece Chloe, she lovingly wrote:
“Today we bought ham and cheese croissants and Chloe goes: ‘I only like these because Nic would always order these’ ”
Heartbreaking.
Finally, in a third Story post, which was a video of the exes lovingly arguing over a card game, she wrote the following:
“I know you’re looking down laughing right about now We all miss you…”
She devastatingly added the hashtag, “#IfICouldGoToHeavenForADay”
Ugh. We can’t even believe how hard this all must be for her. Nic tragically passed away on September 23 from injuries he sustained from a motorcycle accident in Nashville.
Our hearts remain with Savannah and all of Nic’s loved ones.