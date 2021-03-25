Will Men FINALLY Take Climate Change Seriously?! Scientist Claims Penis Shrinkage Is Caused By Pollution!

In case you needed another reason to believe in climate change, it turns out pollution is causing men’s penises to shrink. Yep, you read that right! Manhood is at stake here.

Dr. Shanna Swan, who is a renowned environmental and reproductive epidemiologist, explained the shocking findings in her latest book, Count Down: How Our Modern World Is Threatening Sperm Counts, Altering Male and Female Reproductive Development, and Imperiling the Future of the Human Race. Geez, what a long title! Though, it seems kind of ironic given the subject matter.

Anyways, in her new book, Dr. Swan explored how a low sperm count, low fertility rates, and specifically joystick shrinkage are tied to a common threat: chemicals. But the biggest chemical culprit to affect a penis’ size happens to be phthalates, which are commonly found in plastics and toys. According to the scientist’s research, the substance wrecks havoc on our hormone process when exposed to the human endocrine system.

In a conversation with The Intercept, she explained how there’s even a current trend of babies being born with smaller penises due to chemicals the little ones are exposed to in the womb from our toys and some of the foods we eat. And it should be noted how this is just a small part of a large issue in terms of male’s sperm count and viable sperm — which are super low worldwide. According to TMZ, Dr. Swan predicts that if we continue down this path, we’ll all be screwed in the repro department by 2045.

Yikes!

So, if you can’t do it for the environment, at least, save your dongs. Seriously, though, please listen to science. Thanks.

