Scott Disick Recalls Daughter Penelope Wiping The Blood Off Him After Terrifying Car Accident

Apparently, Scott Disick’s 10-year-old daughter came to his aid just moments after his scary car accident last year.

Fans finally got a firsthand account of what happened the day the 40-year-old reality star completely totaled his car during the new episode of The Kardashians on Thursday. When Kris Jenner came over to see Scott, he recounted to the momager that he was on his way to pick up his and Kourtney Kardashian’s son, Mason Disick, for a movie night when he suddenly hit the curb and crashed:

“I was driving by myself, which, thank god. I made a right and curbs in that neighborhood are not flat curbs, they’re kind of little lips. The wheel kind of came into that little lip and it just grabbed it, made it pull a little and by the time in pulled, smacked into a pillar.”

OMG! Recalling how his gray Lamborghini flipped before landing on its side, he said:

“It basically hit and did a somersault forward. Then hit, then landed. I was up there strapped in and hanging, and then I couldn’t get out and then I realized, ‘I’ll try the sunroof.’”

Thankfully, he was alone and had his seat belt on at the time! This accident could have been a lot worse than it turned out to be. When Kris noted that he must have been “scared” at the time, Scott shared that he was lucky to have Penelope there for him to help out right afterward:

“Good thing I got P. She took care of me. She got all the blood off me when she was there.”

Confirming what happened, she told Kris that there was “a lot of blood” around his forehead area. Scott added:

“She came down with a wet rag. She got my face all done. She was a big help.”

Wow. That must have been a scary moment for Penelope. After learning the harrowing details, Kris shared how thankful she was the Talentless creator was fine. She added in a confessional:

“Scott is a great dad. He’s so in love with those kids, and you can just tell that the relationship that they had together is so delicious and that makes me really grateful because family is really what we value the most in my house.”

We’re glad Scott seems to be doing OK following the accident. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

