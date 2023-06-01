Did Scott Disick Just Reveal The Identity Of Kim Kardashian's New Mystery Man??

Leave it to Scott Disick to out the identity of longtime pal Kim Kardashian‘s potential new romantic pursuit!

As Perezcious readers will no doubt recall, there has been a ton of talk recently about the 42-year-old TV star’s dating life. She was linked to Tom Brady for a split-second before that was refuted. Ever since, fans have wondered when the SKIMS mogul is going to dip her toe back into the dating pool following her ill-fated marriage to Kanye West and her relatively recent split from comedian Pete Davidson.

But now, maybe we have our answer???

As y’all damn well know by now, Kim was very much the focus of Thursday’s new episode of The Kardashians on Hulu. But in addition to taking center stage in the fam’s latest output on the streaming service, a teaser for next week’s episode promises even more to come!

In the glimpse of next Thursday’s apparently larger reveal, Lord Disick can be seen sitting down to dinner with Kim. Kourtney Kardashian‘s baby daddy is asking the superstar about her romantic life. Then, Kim admits some pals hooked her up with a new man, cryptically saying:

“My friends wanted me to meet someone.”

Wanting to know more, Scott replied:

“Let’s call this guy ‘Fred.’ Does he meet the standards?”

Without missing a beat, Kim giggled, smiled, flipped her then-blonde hair back over her shoulder, and answered:

“Oh, he so meets the standards.”

Oh he does, does he?!

We’re left to wonder who exactly he is, of course — just a minor detail! LOLz! — but this is groundbreaking news for the SKKN By Kim head honcho!

In a second teaser cut also shown at the end of Thursday’s ep, Kim can be seen sitting for a confessional while makeup is applied to her face. While a makeup artist works on the star, she’s busy typing away on her phone.

Off camera, a producer can be heard saying:

“Is that ‘Fred?'”

While still looking down at her phone, Kim replies:

“Yes.”

In a moment of very quick wit, the producer then tossed this quip back:

“Two years my ass.”

That — which got Kim to look up with a shocked face — is an apparent reference to the Selfish author having previously stated she would wait “two years” to date again once she became fully single. Sooo yeah! Ha! You can see this teaser clip of next Thursday’s Disick dinner episode for yourself HERE.

Obviously, we want to know who ‘Fred’ is. We assume that’s not his real name. Right? It couldn’t be his real name… could it?? For now, we have more questions than answers. But it’s clear something is going to come for Kim in next Thursday’s ep!! We can’t wait!!

Of course, earlier this week, we published a story about Kim’s supposed “subtle flirtations” with a new man. The unnamed mystery beau was referenced in an insider’s comments to Us Weekly. That source claimed the mom of four is “interested” in somebody new:

“Kim isn’t officially dating anybody, but there is somebody who she’s interested in. So far, there have only been subtle flirtations between them, but they haven’t gone out yet.”

But of course, with her extremely public profile, dating is hard. The insider explained Kim is trying not to rush things right now in order to keep media attention at a minimum:

“She’s not ready to be seen out on a date with anybody for the time being because she doesn’t want to make it a big deal. She knows once she’s seen on a date then things get blown out of proportion quickly, but there is somebody special she has her eye on so she’s excited about where things could go.”

Is it safe to assume that guy is ‘Fred’???

And more to the point: who do y’all think this mystery man could be? Tom Brady? Drake? A basketball player? Or one of a million other choices?!

So many names to ponder and potential connections to consider!

What say U, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via Hulu/YouTube]