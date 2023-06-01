Kroy Biermann Has 'Locked' Kim Zolciak Out Of Her Business Accounts Amid Divorce!

Damn! Kroy Biermann is seemingly trying to seize all of Kim Zolciak‘s money! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star accused her estranged husband of locking her out of their business accounts!

On Wednesday night, the reality star took to her Instagram Story to beg fans not to buy anything off her Biermann’s Closet website because she will not have access to any of the money she makes! She wrote:

“Please do not purchase from Biermanns Closet at this time until further notice. Thank you. I will be setting up a new website for all things Kim and kids. ”

Considering she’s in deep money trouble, it’s strange to see her discourage fans from buying her second-hand clothes, but there’s an important reason!

On Thursday, a source close to Kim told Page Six:

“Kim has no access and is locked out. So she wants to start a new shop with complete autonomy.”

Jeez! Keeping her out of the account is nasty!

If you didn’t know, the family sells their personal wardrobes on the online store. Most recently, the matriarch added several wigs to her collection — proving how desperate for cash she is!

The headpieces are running from $1,500 to $2,750. Fans can also buy anything from an $8,000 vintage Ralph Lauren gown to a $6,750 brand-new Fendi handbag. Meanwhile, the former NFL player has three shirts for sale. The most expense was previously listed for $125 and has been marked down to $70. All of the kids — Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kane and Kaia, plus Zolciak’s eldest daughters, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, whom the athlete adopted — also sell various clothes, such as Zara Kids outfits, inexpensive denim, athletic wear, and steeply-priced designer bags and shoes. You can check it out HERE — but don’t buy anything if you’re trying to support Kim!

As Perezcious readers know, the couple currently owes the IRS over $1 million and their home state of Georgia $15k in unpaid taxes. The financial crisis is said to be a large part of why they decided to file for divorce after 11 years of marriage. Following the breakup news, Kroy accused the Don’t Be Tardy lead of having a gambling problem and “spending substantial time and marital funds” on her addiction. So the fact that he might have a hand in shutting her out of the business seems very shady!

