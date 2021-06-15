Khloé Kardashian 'Frustrated' That Kourtney Kept Travis Barker Relationship A Secret During KUWTK Filming!

Khloé Kardashian is mad… and maybe she’s got a point?!

The 36-year-old Good American founder is the focus of a new teaser clip for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion show. As she is quick to point out, her very on-air presence over the last few years helped make the reality TV mainstay stick around as long as it did!

In the short video, host Andy Cohen can be seen quizzing the women about storylines related to their love lives when the topic of the 42-year-old Poosh founder and her current man, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, comes up.

Context matters, and in this case, it all started with a discussion about Khloé and her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. Cohen made the point that the Revenge Body host’s relationship was a prominent plot point over the last few seasons in that regard, leading Khloé to stunningly deliver this gem (below):

“There has been times that I think maybe what I was going through – because you could also say Kourtney and Scott [Disick] at the beginning there was so much going on in their lives — but sometimes I will say Kim and I have had this conversation really openly — we feel like we have given so much and we feel like others have not held up their end of the deal too. If other people are going through other things and choosing not to share, that is when it’s unfair but if there is really nothing going on in someone’s life what are they supposed to share?”

Ever observant, the Bravo exec quickly surmised there was more to that story, and he pressed the star for details.

True Thompson‘s momma, looking sharp in a tight-fitting black dress, never missed a beat while straight-up calling out Kourtney for putting a KUWTK gag order on her thing with Travis even though they got together with plenty of filming time left in that final season.

From Khloé:

“Well like Kourt, but I think what Kourt learned with how much the public was in her relationship with Scott, it made her want to not share future dating, relationships. We were not even allowed to talk about it, I am not saying put him on but Kourtney wouldn’t even let us mention [Travis] — even though there were paparazzi photos, we were frustrated we couldn’t even talk about what Kourtney was doing.”

Whoa!

And wait ’til you see the clip (below) to see Kourt’s reaction, as well as the look Kim Kardashian shoots her older sister in that final moment of reveal:

YIKES!!!!

So much tension! Of course, this isn’t new info. Even the older sister’s then-boyfriend Younes Bendjima was basically “he who must not be named” when it came to filming.

You can see the whole thing for real on Thursday, June 17, at 8:00 p.m. ET on E! when the first part of the reunion hits the airwaves.

Will U be watching, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF with your reaction to Khloé’s accusations down in the comments (below)…

