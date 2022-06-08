Scott Disick & Rebecca Donaldson Are Already Over After 2 Months!

Scott Disick is back on the market once again!

After only dating for two months, a source revealed to Us Weekly that he and Rebecca Donaldson have already called it quits. While the insider did not reveal what led to the breakup, the pair supposedly “were never serious to begin with,” noting that they were just “casually dating.”

As fans know, Scott was first linked to Rebecca in April after they were spotted grabbing lunch in Malibu and later heading over hand-in-hand to a party at On The Rox in El Lay. A couple of days later, the 27-year-old model then came with him to the premiere of The Kardashians! But despite the two going public with their relationship, things seemed to cool off since then.

Fans actually started speculating that they might have been over when Scott got very flirty with his ex Holly Scarfone on Instagram. When the Too Hot to Handle star posted a snap rocking a bodysuit from his clothing brand, which she captioned “oh lord she’s @talentless,” he dropped a cheeky reaction in the comments section, saying:

“I can think of a few talents you have right off the top of my head, no pun intended.”

Yeahhh… A pretty telling sign things were probably done between Scott and Rebecca!

Even though they were only together for a short time, the Us Weekly source shared the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum “likes to remain amicable with some of the girls he dates” Clearly! And ultimately, he won’t “cut her off completely” just because they ended their relationship.

It also does not mean he is going to take a break from dating! Revealing Scott is already “on the prowl” for someone else now that he and Rebecca are dunzo, the insider said the television personality “definitely has a type” when it comes to the women he gravitates towards:

“Scott hits up a lot of girls whenever he’s looking for company and has a lot of girls’ numbers. DMs girls on Instagram and leaves flirty comments.”

Kind of like the one he left Holly…

Additionally, the source commented on how his connecting with women on social “is completely normal” – and he is not afraid of doing it:

“He’s single so he’s not embarrassed for doing so. It gets their attention.”

It is not exactly surprising that Scott and Rebecca are over AND that he is already getting back out there in the dating scene, given his track record ever since he broke up with Amelia Hamlin. But he is certainly having zero luck when it comes to his love life lately, huh!

Reactions to Scott and Rebecca breaking up? Let us know in the comments below!

