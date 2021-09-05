Amelia Hamlin & Lisa Rinna Are Both Just Trolling Us At This Point -- And It's F**king Hilarious!

This is called making a f**king statement!!!

Amelia Hamlin isn’t about to let anyone get one over on her. She’s too smart for that, as it turns out, and she’s a quick-enough thinker that she can get ahead of the drama and use it to make her own statement! This weekend has proven really interesting in that regard…

Case in point: the most recent drama involving her boyfriend, Scott Disick, and his ex-girlfriend and current co-parenting baby momma, Kourtney Kardashian. As you’ll no doubt recall from earlier this past week, Scott got into some online hot water after he sent a (now leaked) direct message to Younes Bendjima — Kourtney’s other ex — criticizing her for putting out so much PDA during a sexy Italian summer getaway with current BF Travis Barker.

On Saturday, Amelia made her thoughts known very, very clearly by showing off exactly what she thought about her current boyfriend spending so much time worrying about his ex-girlfriend.

In a brand new post published to her Instagram Stories on Saturday evening, Amelia showed off her statement of fact (and question) about the Rama her man is going through seeming without her, wearing the words “don’t you have a girlfriend” emblazoned across her chest.

In fact, take a look at what Amelia’s got to say about Scott spending any of his time still worried about Kourtney:

Wow!

Like we said, now that is called making a statement! Don’t worry about your baby momma over there, Lord Disick, when you should be worried about not losing the 20-year-old altogether over here.

Just saying!!!

Hey, speaking of making statements, we’ve got one more epic troll-job for you guys.

On Sunday morning, Amelia’s mom and longtime Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran Lisa Rinna decided to have her own fun at Scott’s expense. Remember why Harry Hamlin‘s wife had previously inquired as to why it had to be Scott Disick, and why it couldn’t be Harry Styles that her daughter chose to date!?

Well ch-ch-check this out:

OMG! Lisa, tell us how you really feel about the father of three???

What do U think of all this social media trolling, Perezcious readers?! First it’s Amelia, then Lisa, each move as brilliant as the next one, right?? Can you even keep up as these two keep trading jabs at Scott’s expense??

Sound OFF with your take about all the controversy down in the comments (below)!!!

