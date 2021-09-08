Travis Barker 'Never Even Considered Flying Again' Until Kourtney Kardashian: 'I’m Invincible When I’m With Her'

We simply can’t get enough of Kourtney Kardsahian and Travis Barker’s romance!

We thought their relationship was strong before, but they took things to the next level when they shared the drummer’s first flight in more than a decade.

As you probably know, Travis hadn’t been on a plane since surviving a crash in 2008 that killed four people and left him and fellow passenger DJ AM critically injured. The Blink-182 alum experienced severe PTSD from the event, and avoided flying in the years since — until his lady love finally inspired him to get back in the air.

The couple’s recent jet setting actually interfered with a planned Nylon cover shoot, but who could be angry knowing that the artist had overcome such a huge obstacle in his life? Once the interview was rescheduled, he explained to the outlet:

“I didn’t even know I was going. I made a deal with her that she had just said to me, ‘I would love to do so much traveling with you. I want to go to Italy with you. I want to go to Cabo with you. I want to go to Paris with you. I want to go to Bora Bora with you.’ And I said, ‘Well, when the day comes you want to fly, I’m telling you I’ll do it with you. I would do anything with you. And just give me 24 hours’ notice.’ And that’s what she did.”

The rest is history — or should we say, a flight log.

Sharing that their first flight, the hop to Mexico, was the “easiest ever,” he reflected:

“It’s still something very new to me, but having something that gives me the strength and hope to be able to overcome things that were so traumatic in my life, it just says a ton. She’s definitely that for me. I’m invincible when I’m with her. It’s like I never dreamed, I never even considered flying again.”

Aww. So sweet.

Since then, they’ve racked up even more miles on a European tour, with stops in Venice and Disneyland Paris. The experience was not only a personal victory, but a vacation from the rocker’s normally packed schedule. In fact, his pal Machine Gun Kelly shared:

“Me and Travis invent ways to go to the studio, even if we have absolutely no reason to be in there. Our girls [Kourtney and Megan Fox] are like, ‘I swear to f**king God, if you guys go to the studio every single day, we are going to f**king leave!’ We had to be, like, banned from the studio from each other for a minute.”

But the perpetually busy pop-punk godfather expressed just as much happiness being at home with his kids and his GF:

“I’m like, oh God, like spending time with my kids is so important and spending time with someone I love is so important. And just both those things make being creative and making music so much better.”

A way to marry both of those things? Teaching the reality star’s oldest child (and his future stepdaughter?) Penelope Disick how to be a drummer. The 45-year-old dished:

“You can’t be pushy, but you’re like, ‘Oh, do you want to learn to play something?’ And she’s always bright-eyed and like, ‘Yes, like I’m so excited to learn how to play.’ So she caught on really quick, like super quick.”

After gifting the 9-year-old a mini pink drum kit, Travis began giving lessons:

“Not weekly, like, ‘OK, Penelope, we have to do lessons today.’ But when she wants to learn then, or learn something new, I like being there to fill that little space, that creative space in her head. I think next, she’s just going to record something at the studio.”

Elsewhere in the interview, he reflected:

“I love being a dad. I always say that’s my best … it’s better than any song I’ve ever made or any accomplishment I’ve ever had or I’ve done. I feel like being a dad, just nothing compares, you know?”

How heartwarming! Travis really seems to be living his best life right now, and it’s so sweet to see him credit that to Kourtney and his family. We’re glad to hear he’s in such a good place — and we can’t wait to see this couple conquer the world together!

