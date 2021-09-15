Chloe From Too Hot To Handle & The Circle Stars In Love Is Blind Promo For Season 2!

Great news, Love Is Blind fans!

Netflix is bringing back the hit show for a second season, set to premiere with all-new episodes on the streaming service in February 2022!

Oh, and we’ve got great news for fans of Too Hot To Handle and The Circle, too: reality TV mainstay Chloe Veitch, who has starred on both of those shows, is being featured in the promo!

AMAZING!

The streaming giant put out a brand new video on their YouTube channel Tuesday afternoon, and immediately it went viral with fans eagerly anticipating the upcoming new content.

Ch-ch-check out the HIGHlarious bit featuring Veitch trying her hand at the unique reality TV show with other Netflix vets:

Ha! Love it!

Of course, last season’s Love Is Blind success stories have something to do with that, no doubt! As fans of the show will recall, two couples from the season’s relationship experiment got married: fan favorites Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, as well as Amber Pike and Matthew Barnett.

So maybe Chloe is in the right place with her (next) shot at love this time around??

Well, unfortunately, it doesn’t look like she’ll ACTUALLY be in the second season. Yeah, this was all just promo.

Clearly, Netflix sees something in her, and we know fans are dying to see more of her, so maybe she’ll get her own show next?

What say U, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF about this Love Is Blind news with your take down in the comments (below)!!!

