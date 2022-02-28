Selena Gomez Goes Barefoot While Presenting At SAG Awards!

Just as we always suspected: Selena Gomez can make any look work!

The actress dazzled at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, appearing as part of the nominated cast of Only Murders in the Building. As expected, she looked chic as anything in her sophisticated black Oscar de la Renta gown paired with some pointed-toe Christian Louboutin pumps.

Unfortunately, the heels presented a bit of a problem, causing her to stumble on the red carpet before the show, as you can see below:

Leave it to Selena Gomez to make even slipping on the red carpet look good https://t.co/7JzhcPAuQp pic.twitter.com/buTnCE8vJf — Variety (@Variety) February 28, 2022

What’s a girl to do in this situation? Apparently, ditch the heels for the rest of the night — even when presenting an award!

Fans noticed that Sel took the stage barefoot to hand off the prize for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role to West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose.

Ch-ch-check it out below:

selena going barefoot infront of some of the biggest celebrities is actually the most selena gomez thing she could do #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/eHViQfYFaa — sammie (@laursprfctring) February 28, 2022

Twitter reactions included:

“selena gomez fell on the red carpet and said ‘f**k them heels’ and went barefoot the rest of the night. i love it.” “selena presenting barefoot is the most selena gomez thing ever” “Selena Gomez presenting at the SAG awards barefoot is definitive proof of the vibe shift”

You know, we’re inclined to agree — especially when we saw her chatting with a similarly barefoot Nicole Kidman.

We respect the commitment to comfort over style on one of Hollywood’s biggest occasions!

Nicole Kidman and Selena Gomez in barefoot at the #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/l07CikN5OL — Nicol (@nikowl) February 28, 2022

For that alone, we feel like Selena deserves best dressed of the night!

What do U think, Perezcious readers??? Leave your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via Selena Gomez/Instagram]