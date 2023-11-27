Surprise! Selena Gomez Goes Blonde! See Her Bright & Bouncy New Look!

Selena Gomez is ending the year with a new beginning. And hopefully no split ends!

On Sunday, the 31-year-old superstar took to her Instagram Stories to reveal a brand new blonde look! Of course, the Rare Beauty mogul is iconic for her look as a dark-haired stunner. But it seems like she wants to switch things up in a big way just before the calendar page turns to December!

Showing off for her nearly 430 million IG followers, Selena rocked a black tweed blazer dress from Valentino for the snaps. The hair was the story, though, with tasteful but very noticeable blonde highlights leading the way to go along with bouncy soft curls that cascaded down to her shoulders. Famed celebrity hair stylist Philipp Verheyen was the one behind the look, and he knocked it out of the park with this one!!

You can see both snaps (below), with the Texas native rocking super-revealing cleavage in the first only to be followed by a more subtle, conservative black camisole cover-up in the second pic:

Amazing!!

Of course, this isn’t the first time Selly G has opted to switch up her look. Take, for example, her choice to chop off nearly all of her lovely locks in 2017. And her move to add an ombre-style honey blonde color to her hair back in 2019. Annnd she went TOTALLY platinum blonde in 2021, too. And once again now, her iconic dark locks are no more! At least, ya know, for a little while. LOLz!

Bottom line: it looks like the Only Murders In The Building star opted to give off her ‘New Year, New Me’ vibes a month early this time around! And there ain’t nothin’ wrong with that!! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

