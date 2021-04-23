OMG... SELENA GOMEZ'S NEW HAIR!!!

Blondes must have more fun, because Selena Gomez has once again joined their ranks.

On Friday, pop star gave fans a treat by unveiling her new tresses. She shared the bleached style with a selfie to Instagram, not on her own page, but her Rare Beauty account. The flowing blonde locks were accompanied by the caption:

“New look. Need to pick new Rare Beauty lip and blush shades now “

The Disney alum usually rocks a naturally dark ‘do, but she first tried out a lighter look back in 2017 with her “Nirvana Blonde” era, which took nine hours to create, according to celeb stylist Riawna Capri. Fans were thrilled to see the blonde hair return, dubbing the Look At Her Now singer “Blondlena.” Some examples in the comments:

“OMG BLONDLENA FINALLY” “BLONDLENA SUPREMACY ” “Blondlenaaaaa she back”

Blondlena is booked and busy, with her upcoming Hulu comedy Only Murders in the Building, her recently-released Spanish language album Revelación, her Rare Beauty makeup line, and the just-announced third season of her HBO Max series Selena + Chef. Plus, she’s hosting the Vax Live concert for Global Citizen next month, so there should be a LOT of opportunities to show off the blonde in the near future.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Are you a Blondlena fan? Or do you prefer Brunette-lena? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

