Fans Are SUPER Concerned For Taylor Swift After She Appeared To Be Sick During Singapore Show!

Oh, no! Looks like Taylor Swift‘s busy schedule is catching up to her!

Fans are super worried about the pop star after she appeared to be sick during a recent show in Singapore. In a clip of the 34-year-old performing Delicate posted on TikTok on Monday, the Love Story artist could be seen coughing several times, seemingly trying to clear her throat. Viewers also felt she was holding back in the dances, perhaps because she just wasn’t feeling up to it.

Take a look at the concerning clip (below):

Even with a possible cold, she’s still so great! But that hasn’t stopped Swifties from being worried sick about the musician’s overall well-being. Some commented:

“I was there and so worried about Taylor” “Homegirl is fighting for her life” “Oooh no she needs some rest” “I hope she’s okay. Take some rest Taylor as soon as possible. We love you! Stay safe and well” “oh no..finally i was wondering how she can do all these eras tour without getting sick coz damn queen was performing with all that rain n heat” “Combination of weather change, humidity, (probably) physical tiredness. She’ll be better after a few weeks off”

Even rapper Lil Uzi Vert chimed in, adding:

“Hope she’s okay fr”

Others were impressed she carried on the show as if nothing was wrong, saying:

“You can hear a raspy tone in her voice, she also seems more calm and reserved in her movements. The show must go on… a queen” “I can only imagine how exhausting it must be whilst on tour giving it 100 percent with every performance. She is incredible!” “Can we talk about how she still sounds amazing between coughs”

She’s a true professional!

And it’s unfortunately not surprising that the Grammy winner is starting to feel under the weather. She’s been so busy lately with the start of her international tour, squeezing in the Super Bowl festivities, and making time for late-night dates with Travis Kelce.

But it’s a good thing she has just a few more shows left until a much-needed and well-deserved break is coming! After her final show in Singapore on Saturday, she will be off until early May. Lots of time to rest and recover! In the meantime, we hope Taylor takes care of herself and that this apparent cold doesn’t turn into something worse!!

Reactions?! Let us know (below)!

