Has Princess Catherine's Return To Royal Duties Just Been Subtly Revealed?!

First a sighting, now a possible return date?! Looks like maybe all those conspiracy theories really rattled The Firm!

Weeks into Princess Catherine‘s lengthy recovery period following abdominal surgery in January, it appears like the British Army may have just revealed when she’s officially planning to return to royal duties!

On Tuesday, the official British Army website released tickets for their Trooping the Colour event reviewed by Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales to be held at Horse Guards Parade in London on June 8. That’s the weekend before the official ceremony to honor King Charles III‘s birthday. The announcement revealed Kate Middleton is set to attend the event, where she will inspect soldiers!

When Charles became the monarch in 2022, he named the 42-year-old as the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards. Well, Number 9 Company of the Irish Guards is leading the parade this year, meaning, as per tradition, that Kate will conduct the Colonel’s Review the weekend before the big event. Interestingly, His Majesty — who is currently laying low amid a cancer battle — was also marked as attending the parade on June 15. That’s good!

There’s just one problem. While this seems like good news for Kate’s recovery, royal sources told People that it’s standard for Kensington Palace to confirm the whereabouts of Prince William and Kate at any official outing — and that is something they haven’t done yet. So perhaps the British Army jumped the gun? Or they’re just assuming Kate will be there without any confirmation quite yet?

As mentioned, the mother of three has been recovering from a mysterious operation, and she hadn’t been seen for several months until a sighting on Monday. Amid rampant conspiracy theories about her condition and whereabouts, the royal was finally spotted in a car with her mother Carole near Windsor Castle.

Kate Middleton is seen for the first time since abdominal surgery in January amid growing concerns she had "gone missing." The Princess of Wales was seen this morning briefly with her mom Carole who was driving. pic.twitter.com/zkdZlwiQZX — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 4, 2024

Despite the sighting, Kate is not expected to return to royal duties until after Easter, which is March 31 this year. Her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, will have a school vacation in mid-April, so it seems likely that she’ll wait to return to the spotlight until after that is finished.

And because of this timeline, is would seem that there’s a strong probability — if her recovery is going as well as sources have insisted — that she could step out in public before this Trooping the Colour event. But regardless, this is the first sign that she’s planning for the future amid this unknown health issue. So, that’s hopeful!

