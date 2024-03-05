Selena Gomez Clarifies Comment About Quitting Music Industry!

Selena Gomez is walking back her comments about leaving the music industry.

In January, the Love On songstress freaked fans out after revealing on the SmartLess podcast that she’s looking to shift gears from music to head up full-time acting. At the time, she noted she always pictured herself as an actress and “never really intended on being a singer full-time.” She specifically noted she felt like she had “one more album” in her. But now she’s giving that comment a bit more thought.

Related: Fans Concerned For Taylor Swift After She Looked Sick At Singapore Show!

In an interview with Rolling Stone published on Monday, the 31-year-old clarified she’s just picturing herself taking a break from singing as she focuses more on acting, rather than leaving the industry altogether:

“I think it’s natural for people to take breaks, but I think for me, there is a whole other aspect to my life, pride and joy. I love film. I love TV. I just feel like I haven’t done a lot of the things that I want to do in that space.”

The Only Murders in the Building actress continued:

“It’s not that it’s ‘no, never’ [to the music industry], it’s more that I would like to explore that world a bit more and have the time to actually do that.”

Well, there you have it! We hope that puts your mind at ease, Selena fans!

As for acting, it sounds like she really wants to challenge herself from now on:

“I love being able to take roles that I have to fight for, not the ones that are being handed to me. I’m going for the stuff that really, really inspires me.”

Good for her! Obvi her next big project is going to be a tough one — playing Linda Ronstadt in the biopic. Quite an unertaking! On the other hand, we don’t think the Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series must have been particularly hard to land… LOLz!

Thoughts?? Are you relieved? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via Selena Gomez/Instagram & YouTube]