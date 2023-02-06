Selena Gomez’s BFF FINALLY Responds To Backlash After Calling Star ‘Unhappy’ In Documentary!

Raquelle Stevens is opening up about her friendship with Selena Gomez.

If you watched the Disney alum’s documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, which follows Gomez’s life from 2016-2020, you’ll remember THAT intense moment where she and best friend Raquelle butted heads over a birthday party. As a refresher, the Lose You to Love Me singer didn’t want to attend a friend’s birthday celebration, instead opting for some needed rest after she and Raquelle had just returned home from a trip — and before a long day of video shoots the following day. The moment was questioned by Raquelle, who observed her BFF didn’t “seem happy.” After surmising that Raquelle was accusing her of “complaining” about work, Selena stormed off, leaving fans concerned for her relationship status with her longtime best friend! See the clip (below):

Selena Gomez and friend Raquelle exchange words after Raquelle implies Gomez was complaining about her job. pic.twitter.com/MCCFzmEkv1 — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) November 5, 2022

Now, Raquelle is speaking out about it.

While appearing on the Chicks in the Office podcast last Friday, Raquelle touched on the 2022 documentary:

“Anytime you do anything public in life, you’re subject to opinions of other people. … You just don’t even go there if you’re not willing to be able to take the heat, but, you know, the biggest thing for me was that the documentary was a beautiful, beautiful piece of work that Selena so vulnerably shared with the world. It was her life story, and part of what was included in that documentary was our friendship, which is special and it’s honest, and it’s real.”

She then zeroed in on her infamous spat with Selena:

“I think what it’s a good reminder of is that when people are scrolling through Instagram or they’re scrolling through TikTok, or you’re watching a documentary, you’re getting a small glimpse into someone’s life, you’re not seeing the full picture. And the truth is we’ve had a friendship for the last decade because it’s real, it’s honest and I’m so grateful for that. And I’m grateful that it was included in the documentary because I think that it is important to see, and I think it’s amazing that Selena welcomes honesty in her friendships and I welcome that in my life too.”

It’s nice to see a light shined on the ups and downs of friendships, as they can be a very real part of life!

Tanya Rad, Raquelle’s The Sunshine Mind coauthor, then chimed in, telling hosts Maria Ciuffo and Francesca Mariano Raquelle was “unshakeable” following the documentary’s premiere, noting, “She knows who she is. She knows what type of friend she is.” Raquelle then added:

“That’s the other thing too. And I think this is important for people as well when we talk about, you know, doing the 100 day journey [through the book] and strengthening your inner life. When your inner life is strong and you are living a life with integrity, you sleep peacefully every single night. And it doesn’t matter what you face, what you go through — there’s a peace that comes with living a life of integrity, and so I really am secure in who I am. I know the kind of friend that I am. Anyone really could say anything, but I have a peace that is unshakable.”

See the full podcast (below):

We’re glad to hear that it’s all water under the bridge now! Friends who are honest are friends that have your best interest in mind! Have YOU checked out Selena’s AppleTV+ documentary yet?? Let us know in the comments down below!

