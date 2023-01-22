Selena Gomez & Drew Taggart Spotted Holding Hands During NYC Date Night After She Insisted She's 'Single'!

So much for being single???

For those who haven’t been keeping up with the Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart romance rumors, here is a quick rundown. Earlier this week, speculation that the 30-year-old singer and The Chainsmokers artist were dating began earlier this week. A source told Us Weekly that they were trying to keep things “very casual and low-key,” explaining:

“They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs.”

The insider added:

“They are so affectionate and having a lot of fun together. Selena can hardly keep her hands off him.”

And two days later, Selena and Drew were pictured bowling at The Gutter in New York, and things apparently were heating up between them. In fact, an eyewitness claimed to the outlet that the pair were seen “making out like teenagers.” Now, they’ve been spotted out together in New York City again – looking very coupley if you ask us!

According to pictures obtained by Page Six, Selena and Drew went on a second date this week, grabbing dinner at Torrisi Bar & Restaurant in Soho. For the romantic night, the Only Murders in the Building star dressed in an all-black outfit featuring a turtleneck, blazer, and platform shoes. Drew opted for a more casual ensemble, sporting a jacket over a hoodie, jeans with two butterflies on them, and some white sneakers. While leaving the restaurant, the two were caught by paparazzi holding hands. You can see the images (below):

Selena Gomez, Drew Taggart hold hands during NYC date night https://t.co/MueNNS2l2X pic.twitter.com/iY3yODTvRK — Page Six (@PageSix) January 22, 2023

These new date night pics come at an inneresting time because just days before Selena made a point to tell everyone she wasn’t off the market yet! The Wizards of Waverly Place alum revealed in a since-deleted Instagram Story post this week:

“I like being alone too much.”

She then made sure her followers understood what she meant, adding:

“#IAmSingle.”

Hmm. Of course, Sel could be keeping her options open right now and not fully committed to being with Drew. But that does not seem to be the case here, at least, based on the latest romantic outing! We’ll have to see what happens with these two! What do YOU think is going on between Selena and Drew, Perezcious readers? Do you think they are dating, or is this nothing more than two people casually hanging out? Let us know in the comments below.

