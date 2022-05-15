Selena Gomez Jokes About 'Manifesting' Love With SNL Cast Members During Hosting Debut -- Plus More Highlights HERE!

Selena Gomez brought the laughs to Saturday Night Live!

The 29-year-old actress finally took to the Studio 8H stage to host for the first time ever over the weekend – and unsurprisingly, she nailed it!

Kicking off the night, SNL lampooned the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial in the cold open, specifically, the moment where the Pirates of the Caribbean actor claims his ex-wife defecated on the bed following a 2016 argument. Ch-ch-check what goes down inside the courtroom (below):

During her opening monologue, Selena expressed her gratitude to be making her hosting debut as she watched the show with her mom growing up and has come a long way from starting her career on Barney. However, the singer noted that she was most excited to take over the reins at SNL because she is single and looking for a little romance in her life! Yep, she wants to find love just like Kete did! Well, sort of. Selena explained that she’s looking for love just like cast members Colin Jost and Pete Davidson, respectively, found with Scarlett Johansson and … Machine Gun Kelly. LOLz! So of course, the cast started lining up to volunteer for the gig. See who Selena potentially chooses – plus listen to a Barney theme song sing-along (below):

Elsewhere in the episode, Selena and the cast spoofed the recently leaked video from the Broadway play Take Me Out in which Jesse Williams appeared completely nude. Kenan Thompson steps out on stage to introduce the play A Storm Within, warning everyone that if they post any explicit images from the show’s scenes online they “will lose the penis.” And then, in an unexpected twist, he shared that the entire cast has COVID so the play would be performed by all of the understudies who only have 30 minutes to prepare. What could go wrong right?! See what happens (below):

Melissa Villaseñor and Selena killed it in this sketch! The pair portrayed two pals who hosted A Peek at Pico who constantly interrupted and dismissed their guests. Oh, and they alternated between commenting on “that’s sad” or “that’s good” depending on the news. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Selena shared the episode this weekend with first-time musical guest Post Malone. For his first performance, he brought along Roddy Ricch to perform their new song, Cooped Up. He later returned to the stage to deliver the track Love/Hate Letter to Alcohol with Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold. Watch the stellar performances (below):

Those were not the only times viewers got to see the 26-year-old rapper! Post Malone also appeared in sketches, where he and Punkie Johnson portrayed the “intuitions” of Chris Redd and Selena, who played a couple worried about being cheated on. He then popped up in a wild and hilarious skit, where he completely cracked up while playing a baby alongside Bowen Yang and Sarah Sherman. (Random FYI, Post is going to be a dad soon, so this was certainly fitting!) See both moments (below):

What did you think of Selena’s hosting debut, Perezcious readers? Let us know your reactions in the comments! Also, you can ch-ch-check out the rest of the night’s sketches (below):

