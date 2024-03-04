Here’s How Curb Your Enthusiasm Honored Richard Lewis Following His Sudden Passing

Days after Richard Lewis suddenly passed away, Curb Your Enthusiasm is paying tribute to him.

As fans will know, the late comedian and actor was a staple on the hilarious HBO show for nearly a quarter century! So it’s safe to say that without him, it’s going to feel different on screen. But while new episodes the actor filmed prior to his death may still be releasing weekly, the show took a moment on Sunday to honor him.

With the new episode, HBO aired a dedication card in honor of Richard, which read:

“In memory of Richard Lewis. 1947 – 2024”

Man, it makes it feel so real seeing that on screen.

As we know, the iconic comedian sadly died in his Los Angeles home on Tuesday night after suffering a heart attack, per his publicist Jeff Abraham. A spokesperson for HBO later told People:

“We are heartbroken to learn that Richard Lewis has passed away. His comedic brilliance, wit and talent were unmatched. Richard will always be a cherished member of the HBO and Curb Your Enthusiasm families, our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends and all the fans who could count on Richard to brighten their days with laughter.”

So, so sad. Rest in peace, Richard.

