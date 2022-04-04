Selena Gomez & Her Mom Fight Tears While Opening Up About Severe Mental Health Struggles

Selena Gomez is opening up about her mental health struggles in a revealing new interview with Good Morning America!

The singer, her mother Mandy Teefey, and Newsette founder Daniella Pierson sat down with ABC News’ Juju Chang on Monday morning to promote the launch of their new mental fitness company Wondermind, which just released its first newsletter of many that will provide people with free resources about mental health. And the vulnerable nature of the conversation had them getting emotional!

Related: Selena Blames ‘Unrealistic Standards Of Beauty’ For Her Past Low Confidence

Having struggled with social media and bipolar disorder, the former child star knows a thing or two about the challenges many people face when it comes to their mental well-being, making this project especially important to her. The Lose You To Love Me vocalist declared:

“If I’m known for anything, I hope it’s simply just for the way I care about people.”

Aw! The Disney Channel alum also talked about the importance of normalizing mental health issues, saying:

“I really want people to be understood and seen and heard. It’s okay to not be okay.”

While she didn’t go into much detail about the specific struggles she’s faced over the years, the Only Murders In The Building star did get emotional thinking about the impact Wondermind will hopefully have on others and why she wishes it had existed earlier, lamenting:

“Those days where I don’t wanna get out of bed, if I had something like Wondermind, even if it — it took me a minute to get into it, it’s just there. And there’s something that’s really comforting about that.”

This kind of access to information has been profound in the last few years of her life after she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, which she opened up about in 2020. On how she’s grown since discovering that about herself, the musician cheerfully explained:

“It was really freeing to have the information. It made me really happy because I started to have a relationship with myself, and I think that’s the best part. I’ve probably been the happiest I’ve ever been.”

That’s amazing!

Related: Cardi B Deletes Social Media After Feuding With Fans Over Skipping The Grammys!

Her momma Mandy seemed to agree, having had a front-row seat to her daughter’s journey. On advice for other mothers who have a child struggling with their mental health, the 45-year-old told the outlet:

“To listen. To do the work alongside the child. Like, that’s going to make me cry. But, like, you have to do the work with them.”

Through tears, she continued:

“You have to learn how to speak to them the way that they’re needing to be spoken to. Love them the way they’re needing to be loved. I was parenting her the way that I needed to be parented when I was younger. That wasn’t working for our relationship. So, we had to learn how to recommunicate with each other.”

Seems like it worked wonders because the pair was so supportive of each other in the candid conversation – which you can watch in full (below)!

Wow! It’s touching to see how passionate the actress is about this wellness company. Her willingness to speak about her own struggles will no doubt help so many feel less alone in their journeys. Thoughts? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Good Morning America/YouTube]