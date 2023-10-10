Selena Gomez Reveals The Sweet Way Her 10-Year-Old Sister 'Helps' Her Mental Health: 'She Is Very Wise'

When Selena Gomez has bad days, she likes to Slow Down with her little sis!

In honor of World Mental Health Day, the 31-year-old sat down with her organization Wondermind for an interview regarding her mental health and how it affects her. The Only Murders In The Building star has always been very open when it comes to these topics, and revealed on Tuesday when she’s “taking a mental health day” the first thing she does is hit up her 10-year-old sister Gracie Teefey:

“[My favorite thing is] spending time with my little sister, Gracie.”

The Lose You To Love Me singer went on to say despite their age difference, she learns a lot from her lil sis:

“She’s so innocent and pure. She helps me keep perspective on life. It’s funny because she’s 10; I am 31, and even with such a big age gap I love her advice. She is very wise.”

Selly also explained how she knows pretty early on in the day when she needs a break, so she knows when she needs some sister time:

“Usually, the first 10 minutes of the day I can kind of gauge how my day will go. Sometimes I just must accept it’s going to be a bad day and that’s OK. We all have bad days.”

The Single Soon songstress has always been close with Gracie, who was born when she was already 21 years old. She’s the daughter of her mom Mandy Teefey and her step dad Brian Teefey. Selena also has another little sister she can spend time with, 7-year-old Victoria, daughter of her dad Rick Gomez and her step mom Sara Gomez. We absolutely love the relationship she shares with her family!

