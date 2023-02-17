Selena Gomez Talks Health & Loving Yourself Amid Body Shaming Comments!

Selena Gomez, the queen of positivity, is once again here to remind everyone to love yourselves just how you are!

Earlier this year the singer faced some awful body-shaming comments at the 2023 Golden Globes. She wore a stunning gown and looked absolutely beautiful — but some seriously disturbing comments on social media started coming to the surface after her red carpet appearance. She didn’t let it get to her, though, and went on Instagram Live that weekend to put the hate comments to rest, according to US Weekly at the time:

“I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays.”

To which her little sister, 9-year-old Gracie Elliot Teefey responded:

“But we don’t care.”

An adorable way to slam the haters! Love it!

And now Sel is taking to IG live again — this time to once again remind herself and everyone else that body-shaming is not something any of us should be doing. On Thursday, the Rare Beauty founder spoke to watchers about how her weight fluctuates due to the medication she takes for the autoimmune disorder lupus:

“I tend to hold a lot of water weight and that happens very normally, and then, when I’m off of it, I tend to kind of lose weight.”

She’s all about self love, though! Seemingly responding to hate comments, she said:

“I just want people to know that you’re beautiful and you’re wonderful. And yeah, we have days where maybe we feel like s**t, but I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself and my medications are important, and I believe they are what helps me … So, yeah, not a model, never will be. And I think they’re awesome, mind you, I just, I’m definitely not that.”

So sweet! We love you just how you are, Selena!

She concluded her video by telling the critics to kick rocks if they have a problem with hers or anyone else’s body:

“I just wanted to tell you I love you guys. And thanks for supporting me and understanding, and if not, go away, ’cause honestly, I don’t believe in shaming people for body or anything.”

You can watch the full video for yourself (below):

Selena Gomez goes live on TikTok to address comments about her body. She talks about her health, medication for lupus and how they affect her body. pic.twitter.com/JL3hIArShB — Selena Gomez News ???? (@OfficialSGnews) February 16, 2023

It’s awesome how Sel is always so open and honest about her health journey. It’s so inspiring to see her continue to make the right choices for herself and stay so positive amid all of her struggles!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Instagram/Selena Gomez/MEGA/WENN]