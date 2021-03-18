Selling Sunset Star Amanza Smith Posts Teary-Eyed Message About Mental Health As Her Husband Is Still Missing

There are certain heartbreaks that cut deeper than others. Some are just… incomparable.

For Amanza Smith, she’s still struggling with the fallout from losing her husband, NFL player Ralph Brown. And she’s not afraid to admit to her followers that there are times when she’s NOT okay.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, the Selling Sunset star added an image of herself in tears. Reading the caption, it’s clear she was showing the world a moment in time in which genuinely was dealing with some hard emotions, but she shared it with people in order to draw attention to something important.

In the post, she wrote:

“It’s ok not to be ok. Many people are afraid to be open about mental health. You all see me very strong and I appreciate so much the support I have gotten thru fans and friends for the way I carry myself thru this difficult new journey as a full time working single mom.”

What’s so important about this message is that, she’s right: we do tend to see an image of her — and every other celebrity — as strong people handling whatever life has wrought them. In this case, Amanza has stepped forward to show that she sometimes is just as vulnerable as any other person out there.

She went on to say:

“I also want to [be] honest and not pretend I’m always at the top of my game with it all. This was me last night at 4am when I couldn’t sleep because so much was on my mind. Hang in there everyone. You are not alone. #itsoknottobeok #mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness #selflove.”

What a powerful message. In case you missed it, we covered the situation with her husband in full back in February. You can catch more about that here. The short version is that Smith had been divorced from Brown since her kids were very little, but they’d continued to co-parent together. Then, in 2019, he suddenly vanished without a trace — which hurt not only her but also her kids!

Ugh. This all sounds so awful, but we’re proud of her for sharing her story and enlightening fans that there are moments when we will feel lower than others, and there’s nothing wrong with that.

You can see the full post here:

