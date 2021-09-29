Halsey Shares First Pic Of Baby Ender's Face In Sweet Post -- Look!

It’s Halsey’s birthday — and she’s focusing on one very special gift she received earlier this year: their first child, Ender Ridley!

The 27-year-old singer, who uses both she/they pronouns, took to Instagram to post a cute pic of their firstborn, whom she welcomed in July with boyfriend Alev Aydin, revealing the little one’s face for the very first time. In the pic (below), little Ender smiles in Aydin’s arms, rocking a multicolored onesie and a blue beanie.

In the caption, the Bad at Love singer called her baby “the best birthday gift there is.” With that adorable smile, we’d have to agree!

See the cute snaps (below):

HBD, momma!

