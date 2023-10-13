Chrishell Stause Shades The S**T Out Of Ex Jason Oppenheim's New GF In Selling Sunset Trailer!

Selling Sunset is back for its seventh (!) season! The Oppenheim Group is still bringing it, y’all, and the new trailer that dropped via Netflix on Thursday is INTENSE!

As always, Chrishell Stause is the star of the show in this new two-minute clip. But instead of trying to play nice while closing a bunch of high-dollar real estate deals, the 42-year-old Dancing With The Stars alum is going after ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim‘s then-new (and much younger!) girlfriend, Marie-Lou Nurk!

Of course, Chrishell and the 25-year-old Marie-Lou have history. Considering the Kentucky native dated the 46-year-old Oppenheim Group head for nearly a year before splitting in 2021, there’s a lot of interconnectedness. And even though Jason has since split from Nurk in real life — and Chrishell is married to Aussie recording artist G-Flip — we are finally now seeing how Marie-Lou and Chrishell interacted on camera with this week’s new teaser. And it ain’t good!!

At one point in the trailer, Marie-Lou sits down with Chrishell for a dinner where the two of them can presumably hash out their issues. During the chat, the younger woman straight-up shares her worries about Jason:

“I just feel like maybe there’s feelings left.”

Stause turns to laugh off that worry, dismissing it quickly. And then, in a cutaway jump to a moment later on in the dinner, she says this to Nurk:

“I’m losing brain cells on this conversation.”

OUCH!!!

FWIW, Chrishell does admit elsewhere in the teaser to co-star Mary Fitzgerald that she is still trying hard to navigate the new normal — AKA working with Jason after ending their romantic connection:

“I’m really trying to figure out this balance of work and social settings.”

So maybe Marie-Lou wasn’t totally off base with her comment?? Even if Chrishell shaded the s**t out of the much-younger woman for it?!

Elsewhere in the clip, Chrishell sits for a confessional and lays out a comment about the tensions within the office:

“The gloves are probably going to come off.”

And off they come! Just like always! Er, uh, we think. We don’t get to see a ton of specifics, but Nick Cannon‘s baby momma Bre Tiesi figures to have a large role this season and is VERY prominently shown in the trailer! You can see the whole thing for yourself (below):

The seventh season of Selling Sunset premieres on Netflix on Friday, November 3, y’all. Right around the corner!!

Will U be tuning in??

