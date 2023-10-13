Fans BLAST Teresa Giudice & Her Daughters For Collab With 'Problematic' Fashion Company -- And Tre Responds!

The Giudice girls don’t care what anyone has to say about their latest partnership!

Earlier this week, Teresa Giudice and her daughters — 22-year-old Gia, 17-year-old Milania, and 14-year-old Audriana — revealed they partnered with the fast fashion retailer Shein to create a “pre-holiday collection.” According to the press release from the brand, they dropped 100 different clothing items in all sizes.

The family shared a video to Instagram announcing the Shein x Giudice Girls collab which showed them posing in several dresses and accessories for the season. Gia also posted several pictures from a photo shoot for their collaboration. You can see their partnership announcements (below):

Related: Melissa Gorga Invited Every RHONJ Star To Fashion Show Except Teresa!

While one would expect fans to be excited about a fashion collection from the Giudice fam, that was NOT the case here! Why? Well, Shein is a controversial company. It’s been accused of having unethical business practices, exploiting factory workers, ripping off other smaller fashion designers, and more. So you can understand why The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers were not too happy about the collaboration!

And they weren’t afraid to make sure Teresa and her kids knew it! See some of the brutal reactions (below):

“Why Shein tho? One of if not the most problematic line of clothes there is. I guess the shoe fits.” “Ugh Shein has a horrible horrible history of labor abuses. Terrible.” “Cheap, tacky clothes, made off the slave labor industry. Seems EXACTLY like the type of business youd associate with. Very on brand.” “Well this fits. Teresa partnering with one of the most unethical brands in the world. You know what they say, Birds of a Feather. But, love, love, love…” “Why are we supporting SHEIN aren’t they one of the most unethical companies stealing ideas and fashion form creators and unethical working conditions.” “Ew partnering with Shein is gross and fast fashion is passé. Wealth hoarding at the expensive of the planet is not a good look and will not age well.” “very disappointed in your judgment teaching your young daughters that money always comes first.. Ugghhh.”

Damn! People did not hold back their anger! But don’t expect Teresa and the girls to give in to the pressure and cancel their collaboration! A rep for the reality stars fired back in a statement to TMZ on Thursday, insisting they did their “due diligence” and made sure the brand had “ethical practices” in place:

“The SHEINxGiudiceGirls collection follows a long list of celebrities and public figures to partner with the brand. We acknowledge the concerns expressed about our partnership and met with the SHEIN team prior to working together. We 100% believe in ethical practices in all capacities and in doing our due diligence have not seen any substantive evidence definitively showing unethical practices.”

The rep added:

“This size-inclusive collection was made to amplify the voices and creativity of young women and to encourage entrepreneurship at any age. The responses thus far have been overwhelmingly positive and uplifting.”

Hmm… Not so sure about “overwhelmingly positive and uplifting,” as evidenced above. And now we want to know what supposed “proof” they got about the brand’s ethical behind-the-scenes practices!

Thoughts on the controversy, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Teresa Giudice/Instagram, Bravo/YouTube]