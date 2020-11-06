WTF?! Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Has A Tiger At Her LA Home... For Security!

Wait, WHAT?!

Selling Sunset‘s resident baddie and queen of EXTRA, Christine Quinn, decided to let MTV into her home for a mini episode of Cribs — and it did not disappoint!

While the mansion was super nice, it’s what sits outside that has us really flipping!

Related: Chrishell Stause Talks Watching Justin Hartley Move On With Another Woman

The real estate agent claims to have a MASSIVE tiger, (yes, a real tiger in her yard) which she explains is for extra security. Christine shared with The Daily Star that she and her husband Christian Richard needed extra protection due to her reality TV fame:

“We have got full-time security. There are armed guards and canine unit dogs. We got it all because the house was featured on Selling Sunset. My neighbors recognized it and called me up. I realized it meant people knew where we live now. That was a little scary to me because we are here a lot. And now, when we are away, we take extra precautions. The death threats I had were terrifying.”

The blonde bombshell then went on to divulge why they got the large cat in addition to other safety measures:

“We were warned that a lot of weird things were happening in the area and I joked, ‘If guns and dogs don’t scare people, we need a tiger’… Then I decided it would be really fun to do that. So we found this guy who trains tigers as pets and got one.”

*screams in poor*

Quinn said although the animal is there to protect, it is rather friendly towards her:

“When we’ve had the tiger, he isn’t even on a leash. I’ve been within a foot of him and I wasn’t nervous at all. He is so friendly.”

After going some googling, it appears it isn’t exactly legal to have a tiger as a pet in California — so perhaps she misspoke and it just visits from time to time?! Still pretty bizarre, if you ask us!

Ch-ch-check out the full episode (below). The video only hints at the jungle cat, but he’s there!

[Image via YouTube]