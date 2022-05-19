WHOA! Selling Sunset Producer Accused Of Telling Christine Quinn To ‘Kill’ Herself!

Christine Quinn is coming out with a shocking and disturbing allegation about one of the Selling Sunset producers.

During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday, the 30-year-old real estate agent dropped some jaw-dropping bombshells about some of the behind-the-scenes details of the popular Netflix series – including about how producer and series creator Adam DiVello allegedly treated her on set. Christine recalled one horrible instance in which he allegedly once suggested that she should “kill” herself after complaining about the show:

“There’s been complaints filed against him — multiple complaints … and it’s been sick. actually told me to go fall on the stairs and kill myself at one point.”

WTF!? It should go without saying, but it is absolutely disgusting to tell someone to harm themselves no matter what. The reality star also claims that there have been multiple allegations against Adam — so many, in fact, he has allegedly been ordered to stay away from the women of the series. Whoa…

But according to Christine, her specific incident took place after she ended up being “too honest” about the show for his liking in an interview:

“[I was] being too honest. That wasn’t the first complaint I filed against him. There was another complaint — where he to this day cannot actually step foot on set with any of the women in the office because of misconduct. It was extremely terrifying when, you know, I mean, he’s screaming in my face. It was horrifying.”

When asked for more details on what led to the incident, she continued:

“Basically, I did an interview and, I said, like, ‘No, here’s what really happened’ — to which he was threatening me and yelling at me. And, you know, there was other people around. There were witnesses to this. He basically berated me for being too honest.”

This is not the first time that Christine has claimed production had a problem with her being too open about the goings-on at Selling Sunset. In fact, she claimed in her book How To Be a Boss B*tch that she was “fired (and then rehired) by the production company” at one point for being too candid in her confessionals:

“I was pointing out in interviews all the things that were totally fake – from our dialogue, to our relationships, to our actual listings. Our clients didn’t want their houses turned into sets, and most of them didn’t want to get involved with the s**t show that is reality TV. So the producers would feed us listings, especially the new girls. There was dirt to be shared and these big glossy lips of mine weren’t about to keep any secrets – I didn’t sign a f**king NDA! Of course, by the next season we all had to sign one, you know, to preserve the ‘magic curtain’ and all that bulls**t.”

And she wasn’t done spilling the tea about production quite yet…

As fans know, Christine has (clearly) never been shy about calling out how not everything on the reality television series is reality and will point out whether something is fake. And speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, she shared that there are actually “six full-time storyboarders” for the series, saying:

“What they do is they write the story lines and depending on how things change in [the] real world in our lives, they can kind of rotate the story lines. But we have six full-time storyboarders who create narratives.”

For Christine, she has played the villain and been at the center of the drama over the past five seasons. And it was not until season 3 of Selling Sunset that the momma “realized” she would not “win” no matter how she behaved while filming the show. She explained:

“There was a time [when] I was actually talking about Mary in a scene and I watched my mouth say Amanza. And I didn’t say Amanza’s name. And that’s when I was like, ‘What Wizard of Oz s**t am I up against?’ Even the office scene when Mary got promoted — that was the best day we ever had together. We were so excited. We had so much fun. And it didn’t happen that way on camera. We were all hugging each other and like, ‘Oh, my God, Mary, I’m so happy for you.’ We’re all getting along. It was great. But the producers told me to keep walking out of the office. I walked out of the office probably 16 times and they were like, ‘No smile. No wave. No smile. No wave.’ But like, we’re prisoners, right? We can’t leave until, like, they get what they want.”

Jeez… It sounds like these past couple of years on Selling Sunset have not been easy on Christine. Reactions to her confessions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

