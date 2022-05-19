Amber Heard's Friend Testifies About Penthouse Fight, Describes Nearly Assaulting Johnny Depp With Ashtray

The ongoing trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard took on a new dimension on Wednesday, when Amber’s pal Raquel ‘Rocky’ Pennington testified about an infamous alleged blowout between the couple back in 2016.

Appearing in court on Wednesday though virtual means, Pennington opened up about her experiences as part of the couple’s infamous May 2016 argument.

As part of her testimony, Heard’s pal also asserted that she had apparently observed Amber sustain multiple injuries during her time with Depp — including a black eye, a swollen nose, and a swollen lip.

During her video deposition, Pennington acknowledged that she had never personally seen Depp strike Heard or throw anything at her, but added (below):

“I saw injuries on her body from the time directly after they happened through the night, the day after and until they healed.”

The most shocking part of Pennington’s testimony centered on the alleged events of May 21, 2016, when the woman testified that she herself nearly got physical with Depp.

On that day, Raquel testified that she was in Los Angeles when she got a text message from Heard asking her to come to their penthouse. Pennington testified that the message was very candid:

“She was calling for help, and that had never happened before. Saying, ‘Help, help me.'”

As she entered the apartment, Pennington claimed that she witnessed Depp “screaming” and “yelling” at Heard.

Immediately, the woman claimed she opted to step between the couple in order to quell the argument:

“I went up to him, he was yelling, yelling. I put my hands on his chest and was like ‘Stop. Just stop.’ Just trying to calm him down. And he hit my hands away.”

At that point, Raquel asserted, she supposedly covered Amber’s body with her own as the duo sat down on the couch, and Depp allegedly continued yelling in Heard’s direction.

Heard’s friend then claimed that she became concerned about Depp’s anger in the moment, and looked around for some other type of protection against it.

She said:

“It was really loud, and he was getting closer and closer. I remember thinking, there was this big orange ceramic ashtray on the coffee table, and I remember thinking, ‘if he gets any closer, I’m just gonna pick up the ashtray and like hit him with it, because he was just so close over us.”

Whoa.

Things never came to that potential moment, as Pennington explained that Depp’s two security guards — identified as Jerry Judge and Sean Bett — walked into the premises at that point and removed the film star from the space.

That ended the threat in its most imminent phase, and somewhat cooler heads prevailed — at least, for the time being — according to Pennington’s testimony.

You can view more of Raquel’s testimony from Wednesday (below):

As we’ve been reporting for several weeks now, the trial between these two A-listers will continue on from here.

