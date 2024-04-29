Selling The OC Star SLAMS Oppenheim Group's 'Toxic Culture' After Quitting Show!

Alexandra Jarvis is coming for the Oppenheim Group.

Fans of Selling the OC will know Alexandra from the hit Selling Sunset spinoff, which centers on the Oppenheim Group’s real estate endeavors in Orange County, California. But we hope she wasn’t your favorite person on the reality show, because she’s dunzo! And she says the Oppenheim Group’s “toxic culture” is one of the many reasons!

Related: Tom Sandoval SLAMS Rachel Leviss’ Lawsuit As Attempt To ‘Rebrand’ As Victim!

Last week, the luxury brokerage’s president Jason Oppenheim confirmed to People that Alexandra has decided to sever ties with the group. He explained:

“I don’t want to speak for Jarvis, but … she decided to do what’s best for her, and I have a lot of respect for that. … We’re still on good terms.”

But are they really still on good terms?? Doesn’t seem like it…

During an interview with the outlet published on Monday, Alexandra didn’t have quite as nice things to say. She dished:

“There were a lot of factors that went into my decision … I don’t really think anyone’s surprised by [my departure]. I don’t really know what to say about it other than I just know when it’s time to leave a party.”

Like we mentioned, she did say one of the factors in her decision was a “toxic culture,” but she didn’t expand on that. We can’t help but feel like she’s saving the details for a big interview or even a tell-all book! She did, however, confirm her departure took place “several months ago.”

Yikes!

Alexandra is the third cast member to leave the Oppenheim Group just since October. First, the controversial Tyler Stanaland, followed by Sean Palmieri. We all know Selling the OC is PACKED with drama, but we wonder what the trigger was for Alexandra? Season 3 begins steaming on May 3.

Let us know YOUR thoughts in the comments down below!

[Images via Alexandra Jarvis/Instagram & Netflix/YouTube]