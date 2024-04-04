Alex Hall Confronts Tyler Stanaland After He 'F**king Disappeared' In Dramatic Selling The OC Trailer!

Prepare yourselves for SO much drama this upcoming season of Selling The OC, folks!

Netflix finally dropped the trailer for the third season of the reality show on Thursday. It is FILLED with intense confrontations between the cast members! Oh, and new luxury homes to sell, too. Of course! LOLz! The sneak peek opens with Oppenheim Group newbie Ali Harper struggling with her job as other agents begin to question her abilities as a real estate agent. Even Jason Oppenheim has his doubts about her, saying:

“She has not developed the experience that she should have at this stage in the game.”

Oof! Another agent in hot water? Sean Palmieri seems involved in a lot of the office tension between getting called out for having “never sold anything since being licensed” and being called “a snake.” And he also gets into a massive feud with Austin Victoria over some sort of rumor that is as yet unclear. Yikes!

But beyond office problems, what drama is taking center stage this season?? Of course, it’s the romance between Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland! You will recall the last we saw these two, they were making out in a hot tub. But now, things between them seem very complicated. In fact, the lovebirds get into an intense confrontation over Tyler ghosting her! She tells him:

“You swooned me, and then you f**king disappeared. What do you want?”

The trailer then cuts to Tyler saying he wants a wife and children — like Austin has — following his messy divorce from Brittany Snow. But does he want this with Alex? It seems unlikely, based on the teaser! He explains to her at one point:

“When we’re trying to force it, neither one of us are on the same page. I don’t want to run this thing into the ground.”

Alex did not seem happy about that statement! She goes on to proclaim in a confessional:

“I’m out. I’m done.”

However, that may not be the case! We seem to be in for a lot of back and forth with these two because the pair are seen kissing later in the trailer! Jeez. One minute they are in a heated confrontation, and the next, they are lip-locking?! Someone play Katy Perry‘s Hot N Cold, STAT! Ha!!

Unfortunately, everyone will have to wait to find out what happens between Tyler and Alex until the new season drops on May 3. But for now, watch the trailer (below) to tide you over:

Wild AF!! Reactions? Drop ’em in the comments!

