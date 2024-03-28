Selling The OC Star Alex Hall Throws Shade At Brittany Snow Over Tyler Stanaland Cheating Comments!

Is this reality TV sidepiece seriously throwing shade at Brittany Snow???

In case you missed it, the John Tucker Must Die star opened up to Alex Cooper about her messy divorce from Tyler Stanaland on Wednesday’s Call Her Daddy podcast. She even addressed his unfaithful behavior with Selling The OC co-stars Alex Hall and Kayla Cardona. He didn’t technically cheat on camera, but what was aired on the show hinted at much worse. Brittany pretty much confirmed it, saying “what people think happened, happened.” Oof. Tyler has not reacted to his ex-wife’s comments. But one of the other women did kind of address the podcast interview!

That same day, Alex took to Instagram to post a video of herself on a vacation in Lake Como — and shaded the hell out of Brittany! Atop the clip of herself on a balcony, she wrote:

“Imagine talking s**t about me in your ugly town to your stinky friend & I’m just over here having breakfast in Lake Como before I head to my massage.”

Whoa!! She then added:

“PSA: You will never be criticized by someone doing more than you. When working your way to the top, always have your blinders on. Focus on yourself, your goals, and what’s important to you. Xx”

Is… Is she serious? Does she think some jealous reality star is lashing out? How deluded can you get! This is Brittany effing Snow! Movie star! Beloved Bella! Wow…

Anyway, see the post for yourself (below):

Given the timing of the post, fans obviously read this as Alex taking aim at Brittany and called her out. However, the reality star has since insisted the post had nothing to do with Brittany! She wrote in the comments:

“People in my comments really jumping to a conclusion that this post is related to something that it’s not. Y’all are here to stir up your own drama for reeeeeal”

Hmm. When someone commented, “Imagine being in lake como making a video about our founding father,” AKA Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper, Alex once again stressed her post was not about the interview:

“I love Alex Cooper and this post has absolutely nothing to do with her”

What did Hall expect? She literally said, “talking s**t about me in your ugly town to your stinky friend,” on the same day Brittany opened up about being blindsided watching her ex-husband’s flirtatious behavior with other women — one of which was Alex! People were bound to read that as shading the Pitch Perfect alum! How else can you read that?? If anyone stirred up the drama, it was Alex! TWICE! Just sayin’! Plus, if this video wasn’t about Brittany, then who was Alex talking about? Fans certainly want to know now…

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Are you buying Alex wasn’t throwing shade at Brittany and Alex? Sound OFF in the comments!

