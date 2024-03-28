Diddy Allegedly Paid Instagram Model Jade Ramey 'Monthly Stipend' For Hookups!

Instagram model Jade Ramey is one of several women named in a lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

As Perezcious readers know, amid a sex trafficking investigation by Homeland Security, the rapper is also facing an explosive lawsuit from his former music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones — which has been spilling a ton of tea about his alleged NSFW behavior!

According to the amended $30 million lawsuit obtained by Page Six on Thursday, the social media model (with over a million followers) was paid a “monthly stipend” by Diddy for sex work. The Last Night artist also allegedly employed musician Yung Miami and 50 Cent‘s ex and baby momma Daphne Joy. All of this was coordinated with help from a female accountant named Robin Greenhill, who allegedly issued the payments.

The court docs alleged:

“Upon information and belief, Defendants Lucian Charles Grainge, in his capacity as CEO of UMG, authorized Motown Records and Universal Music Group to provide financial resources to Defendants Sean Combs and Love Records through wire transfers to Defendants Sean Combs and Love Records accountant Robin Greenhill.”

It continued:

“Upon information and belief, Ms. Greenhill ensured the wiring, funds transfer, or cash payments to sex workers were completed.”

If you don’t know, Jade first made headlines back in December 2022 when she was spotted making out with the Grammy winner just days after he became a father of seven (after welcoming his daughter Love with Dana Tran). So, it’s not surprising to see her name popping up as someone in Puff Daddy’s orbit!

While Jade has yet to comment on the accusations, she’s continued to pose for her back page Instagram page, posting a new carousel of pics on Wednesday. Look (below):

Being in the headlines doesn’t seem to be getting her down!

Meanwhile, 50 Cent has been all over socials reacting to the drama, including blasting his ex for being an alleged sex worker. We’ll see if any of the ladies address these legal claims soon!

Look, we aren’t going to shame anyone for sex work or for hiring sex workers — but we need to make clear Diddy is accused of far worse than hiring prostitutes. He’s been accused of trafficking and more. Previously, Diddy denied all of the allegations in Lil Rod’s initial suit — but the accusations just keep coming. It’s getting messy!

